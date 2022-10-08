ETSU hands VMI 3rd straight loss

LEXINGTON — Make that three in a row.

The East Tennessee State football team handed VMI its third consecutive defeat Saturday, beating the Keydets 44-21 at Foster Stadium.

VMI, which is coming off back-to-back winning seasons, fell to 1-4 overall and 0-2 in the Southern Conference.

"We can't get discouraged," said quarterback Seth Morgan, who started in place of an injured Collin Ironside.

"We can't shoot ourselves in the foot. I think that's kind of been the narrative the last couple weeks. … We've just got to capitalize and finish drives and execute.

"We … [have] got to eliminate mental errors. … We've got to put up touchdowns when we're in the red zone. … Can't kill ourselves with penalties.

"[The 1-4 mark] is certainly not what anybody expected or wanted."

The VMI slide began with a 28-22 home loss to Cornell on Sept. 17. After a bye week, VMI lost 38-17 at Western Carolina last weekend.

"My focus on 'Hey, we've got a SoCon championship potential team’ might have put some pressure on the kids and might have caused them not to perform as loose as we have in the past when expectations were lower," VMI coach Scott Wachenheim said.

The Keydets, who turned the ball over four times Saturday, trailed ETSU (3-3, 1-3) for the final three quarters.

"We need to capitalize more," linebacker Stone Snyder said of the losing streak. "Third down, for instance, on defense, we need to get them off the field. If we're close to the red zone, it'd be nice to get some points on the board."

VMI has been adjusting to new coaches this year. Wachenheim has five new full-time assistants, including defensive coordinator Nick Reveiz. Wachenheim also promoted Patrick Ashford from receivers coach to offensive coordinator.

"It's a lot of staff change," Wachenheim said. "It's a contributing reason [to the skid]."

Turnovers have also been a problem. VMI has turned the ball over 10 times during the slide.

Injuries are also a problem.

"We've got to get healthy," Wachenheim said. "We've had some injury issues in the O-line and we've had some eligibility issues in the O-line.

"There's a lot of adjustments we've been having to make."

VMI receivers Max Brimigion and Leroy Thomas left Saturday's game with injuries, as did nose tackle Eric Weaver. Receiver Chance Knox left the game for precautionary reasons after getting hit on a tackle that ultimately did not result in a targeting call against ETSU.

Morgan, a returning starter at QB, started the first three games this season before losing his job. He returned to the starting lineup Saturday because Ironside is hurt.

Ironside made his first start of the season at Western Carolina but left that game early in the fourth quarter after suffering an upper-body injury. He is expected to miss two or three more games.

Morgan hurt his left knee Saturday. He missed VMI's second series before returning to the game with a knee brace.

"He was very courageous," Wachenheim said. "He played great."

Morgan completed 21 of 39 passes for 207 yards and one TD. He threw two interceptions, with one paving the way for an ETSU touchdown and the other leading to a field goal.

Morgan also fumbled on a sack. Rodney Wright returned the fumble 86 yards for a TD to extend the lead to 44-21 with 2:52 to go.

Jacob Saylors rushed for 178 yards and three TDs on 29 carries for the Buccaneers.

Korey Bridy scored on a 12-yard run to give VMI a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, but the visitors scored the final 27 points of the first half to build a 27-7 halftime lead.

Later in the first quarter, Alijah Huzzie picked off a Morgan pass and returned it 40 yards to the VMI 23. Saylors then scored on a 23-yard run to give ETSU the lead for good at 14-7 with 2:21 left in the first quarter.

"It was hard for me to put pressure on my left foot [because of the knee injury]. I was trying to get adjusted to almost a different way of throwing," Morgan said. "It sailed on me."

In the second quarter, Erek Campbell picked off a tipped Morgan pass at the VMI 45. Six plays later, Tyler Keltner kicked a field goal to extend the lead to 20-7.

Thomas (Patrick Henry) had a 15-yard TD catch and a 10-yard TD run for VMI.