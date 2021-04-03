ETSU hands VMI football team its 1st loss

The Keydets might even be able to claim the bid while taking next weekend off. If ETSU loses at Mercer (4-5, 4-2) in its April 10 SoCon finale, VMI will secure the bid.

A win Saturday would have given VMI its first Southern Conference title since 1977.

VMI piled up 382 yards of total offense to ETSU’s 275.

But the 20 points were the fewest VMI had scored since a 14-13 win over Furman in the season opener.

“They’re the type offense that we should be good against,” ETSU coach Randy Sanders said. “We’ve got a lot of experience in the secondary. We’ve got a lot of experience at linebacker. And when you play a team that throws it a lot, it fits into what they do best.”

“They kept us off-balance a little bit by changing man and zone coverage,” VMI coach Scott Wachenheim said. “They’re a good defense.”

Morgan made his second straight start in place of senior standout Reece Udinski, who suffered a torn ACL two weekends ago at Samford. Udinski’s VMI career is over.

Morgan threw four touchdown passes to lead the Keydets to a victory at Wofford in his starting debut last weekend, enabling VMI to clinch its first winning season since 1981.