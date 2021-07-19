Ex-VMI star Okoye left off Nigeria's Olympic roster

The Roanoke Times
Former VMI star Stan Okoye did not make Nigeria's 12-man Olympic men's basketball roster, which was revealed Monday.
Okoye saw action off the bench for Nigeria in its three recent exhibition games in Las Vegas, including the team's upset win over the United States, but the 16-man Vegas roster had to be whittled for the Olympics. Okoye had been on Nigeria's team in the 2016 Olympics and in the 2019 FIBA World Cup.
Nigeria's Tokyo Olympics roster include NBA players Jordan Nwora (who will be joining the team after the NBA Finals), Josh Okogie, Gabe Vincent, KZ Okpala, Jahlil Okafor, Precious Achiuwa, Chimezie Metu and Miye Oni.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!