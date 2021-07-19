 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ex-VMI star Okoye left off Nigeria's Olympic roster
0 comments
BASKETBALL

Ex-VMI star Okoye left off Nigeria's Olympic roster

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Okoye

Ex-VMI star, Stan Okoye, shown putting up a shot for Nigeria in the 2019 FIBA World Cup, did not make the cut for Nigeria's Olympic team.

 Associated Press, File 2019

Former VMI star Stan Okoye did not make Nigeria's 12-man Olympic men's basketball roster, which was revealed Monday.

Okoye saw action off the bench for Nigeria in its three recent exhibition games in Las Vegas, including the team's upset win over the United States, but the 16-man Vegas roster had to be whittled for the Olympics. Okoye had been on Nigeria's team in the 2016 Olympics and in the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

Nigeria's Tokyo Olympics roster include NBA players Jordan Nwora (who will be joining the team after the NBA Finals), Josh Okogie, Gabe Vincent, KZ Okpala, Jahlil Okafor, Precious Achiuwa, Chimezie Metu and Miye Oni.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID cases in athletes' village puts pressure on IOC

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert