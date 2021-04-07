Fah'Mir Ali transferring to College of Charleston

Fah'Mir Ali, who shined for the Radford men's basketball team as a freshman this year, tweeted Tuesday night that he will be transferring to Colonial Athletic Association member College of Charleston.

Ali, who made the Big South all-freshman team this year, entered the transfer portal last month.

The College of Charleston's new coach is quite familiar with Ali. Pat Kelsey stepped down at Big South champ Winthrop last month to take over the Cougars, who lost coach Earl Grant to Boston College.

Ali led Radford in scoring (10.6 ppg) and minutes (29.7 mpg) this year. The guard ranked fifth in the Big South in assists (3.8 apg) and fourth in steals (1.6 spg). He started 23 games for the 15-12 Highlanders.

Ali told The Roanoke Times last month that he entered the portal because he was looking for a team that was “a better fit as far as the style of play.”

