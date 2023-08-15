John Sutyak is moving closer to home.

The Maine native and current Ferrum athletic director is slated to leave his post for the same position at Husson University, which is located in Bangor, Maine.

Sutyak’s final day at Ferrum is Aug. 31.

“Coming home is a tremendous honor,” Sutyak said in a press conference that was streamed on Husson Athletics’ YouTube channel.

Sutyak was hired at Ferrum in Jan. 2020 to replace acting athletic director Gary Holden.

Sutyak helped grow the Ferrum athletic department through establishing a theme of “Forged as One,” developing a five-year plan for growth, and collaborating with Ferrum’s Office of Institutional Advancement in developing a corporate sponsorship program and revamping the Panther Club.

Ferrum stated it achieved record numbers in dollars raised and participation through the club with a 550% increase from the fiscal year prior to Sutyak’s arrival to the 2022 fiscal year.

The university said it raised $632,000 for the athletics program in the last fiscal year compared to $97,018 in the year before Sutyak arrived.

Ferrum hosted the NCAA Division III men’s wrestling championship at the Berglund Center in March. Sutyak oversaw the addition of men’s and women’s track & field as a varsity sport, and the Vickie Van Kleeck Softball Complex was completed this past spring to add permanent seating, a press box, concessions and a locker room.

“I am forever indebted to [former] President David Johns for bringing me down south. And to the coaches and staff back at Ferrum, specifically Associate Athletic Director Gary Holden and Operations Manager Gail Holley, thank you,” Sutyak said. “We fought through a pandemic together, we figured out how to manage COVID testing together, return to play protocols, and we found our way as best we could in a super competitive conference in the ODAC.

“It is because of that partnership, because of that collaboration, that I think I was probably an attractive candidate to be standing here in front of you today, so I am forever indebted to all of them down at Ferrum and I’ll miss you all dearly.”

Sutyak recalled one of his favorite memories from his time at Ferrum during the introductory press conference. Ferrum was competing in the 2020 Southeast Wrestling Conference Tournament at Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Alabama, one month into his tenure.

His wife, Carmen, drove from Massachusetts to visit him on Valentine’s Day, and they spent the entire day driving to the wrestling tournament and then watching the Panthers claim the title by 23 points over Ozarks.

“When I first moved to Virginia, I knew this is when we were going to make it because she decided to come visit for Valentine’s Day and I promptly took her nine hours to Huntingdon University for a wrestling tournament and we spent seven hours on Valentine’s Day watching Ferrum win a championship,” Sutyak said with a laugh. “The sushi dinner was pretty expensive after that to make up for it.”