Ferrum-Averett football game rescheduled
Last year, Averett visited Ferrum. This year's rematch at Averett has been rescheduled from Sept. 5 to Sept. 19.

The Ferrum football team's game at Averett has been rescheduled for Sept. 19.

The nonleague game will kick off at 6 p.m.

The game had originally been scheduled for Sept. 5 and was to have been Ferrum's season opener.  But last week the ODAC pushed back the start of its fall sports season until Sept. 11.

Ferrum had an open date on Sept. 19. Averett cancelled its Sept. 19 game at Salisbury to move the Ferrum game to that date.

Averett will now be Ferrum's second foe of the season; the Panthers will open Sept. 12 against Greensboro.

Ferrum will still be Averett's opener because Averett has pushed back a Sept. 12 game with Christopher Newport to what had been the open date of Sept. 26.

