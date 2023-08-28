FERRUM — Braxton Hughes spent the past five seasons in the world of FCS football, as a reserve quarterback for the University of Richmond.

Hughes never got to throw a pass last fall, though.

He will soon get that chance. The Richmond graduate transfer, who has dropped down to NCAA Division III football, has won the starting quarterback job at Ferrum.

"I can't wait to get out on the field," said Hughes, whose new team opens the season Saturday at Muskingum. "I'm so excited to play quarterback and get a chance to help lead this team.

"I feel like I have something to prove to myself. … I have to prove that I'm capable of being a good college quarterback."

Hughes, 23, is in his sixth year of college. He transferred to Ferrum to use his extra year of eligibility, which the NCAA gave all 2020 fall-sports athletes because of the coronavirus pandemic. He transferred in January, so he took part in Ferrum's spring practice this year.

"I learned the playbook in the spring," Hughes said. "It was really good to be here [in the spring], get to meet the guys."

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Hughes joins a team that won just one game last fall.

"When I went back at the end of last year and looked at the program, … I started to look at the things that we needed to get better with, and obviously it starts with establishing a trigger man," Ferrum coach Cleive Adams said. "I really like who we are at quarterback right now with Braxton.

"He is a very strong leader, incredibly smart football player. … He never really materialized at Richmond [because of] the overall speed and arm velocity. But for us, … he could be a standout guy.

"He has size, … so if he want to run him, we can run him. He has a strong enough arm to make all the throws. He's mobile enough to keep a play alive."

Hughes joined Richmond as a recruited walk-on in 2018, when he was redshirted.

He saw some action off the bench at quarterback in a loss to James Madison in the fall 2021 season. He had a 21-yard run in the game but attempted only one pass.

Hughes earned his bachelor's degree from Richmond in May 2022, then remained at the school as a graduate student last fall.

He was put on scholarship last season, when he was Richmond's holder for extra-point kicks and field goals. He never saw action at quarterback last season, though. He signaled in the plays from the sideline.

"I was behind some very talented guys," Hughes said of his UR career. "I knew my role there. I felt like I was a leader on the team, even though I wasn't a star."

Richmond made the FCS playoffs last season, when its starting quarterback was former VMI star Reece Udinski, who is now with the Canadian Football League's Montreal Alouettes.

"Being behind him, I learned so much," Hughes said.

Hughes looked for a new school for his final season. Ferrum fullback Kenneth Lokie, who had been Hughes' high-school teammate in North Carolina, recommended the Panthers.

Hughes plans to graduate from Ferrum in December with a master's degree in education.

Ferrum went 6-4 overall in the fall 2021 season, when All-ODAC second-team pick Titus Jones was the team's QB. He threw for 2,442 yards as a senior that year.

But the Panthers went just 1-9 overall and 1-6 in the ODAC last season. Brayden Hawkins threw for 1,049 yards, while Jesper Korkalainen threw for 398 yards and Joshua Luckett passed for 171 yards. None of those three are back.

The Panthers averaged just 16.2 points last fall.

"Dismal," Adams said. "Embarrassing."

Ferrum, which tied for last in the ODAC's preseason coaches poll this month, returns six starters on offense and five on defense.

But running back Zac Smiley, who rushed for a team-high 476 yards last year, suffered a knee injury this month. Adams said he will probably miss this season.

Noah Campbell, Emory & Henry transfer Shaun Smith (Covington) and freshman Jahylen Lee (Franklin County) will see action at running back.

"Lee is a special talent," Adams said.

The receiving corps includes Ryan Downer (21 catches), Jarrod Mosby and Jamerise Holland (Franklin County). Tyler Paige and UVa-Wise transfer EJ Bratcher (Martinsville) will play tight end.

Quintell Henderson, Christian Sorrells, Zeke Surber (Pulaski County) and Darion Moore are back on the offensive line.

Ferrum allowed an average of 33.3 points last fall.

The team's new defensive coordinator is Ferrum graduate Anthony Konieczka, who was the linebackers coach at Wilkes University last year.

"We're all really flying around to the ball," cornerback Avion Smith said. "We're really noticing something different."

Smith had 53 tackles, three interceptions and eight pass breakups last fall, when he made the All-ODAC second team.

The secondary also includes Jerron Sellars, Ian Ashworth (Galax) and Tyree Barton.

The linebackers include Hunter Cannaday (Franklin County) and Joshua Austin.

The defensive line includes Will Hairston, a Franklin County graduate who had 50 tackles last fall; CJ Hughes (Magna Vista); Takoma Kidd (Magna Vista); and Jameson Hackett.