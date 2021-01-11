Ferrum men's basketball season finally arrives

The Ferrum men’s basketball team is getting a head start on the season.

Eleven months after last playing a game, the Panthers will open their abbreviated, delayed season Tuesday at nonleague foe William Peace.

“Getting to come back here after Christmas and getting on the basketball court brings a little bit of normalcy back to our program and the lives of our guys,” fourth-year coach Tyler Sanborn said Monday in a phone interview. “We’ve been practicing only a couple weeks full-go, so there’s going to be some growing pains, but I’m excited.”

The ODAC decided last summer to postpone the start of its winter sports season from November until this month because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Some ODAC schools, such as Roanoke and Washington and Lee, have opted against playing nonleague basketball games and won’t begin play until conference action tips off later this month.

But Ferrum is one of five ODAC men’s basketball programs that decided to book at least one nonleague game. After visiting William Peace on Tuesday, Ferrum will host the North Carolina school Thursday.

“Giving our guys an opportunity to play as much as possible,” Sanborn said.