Ferrum men's basketball season finally arrives

The Ferrum men’s basketball team is getting a head start on the season.
Eleven months after last playing a game, the Panthers will open their abbreviated, delayed season Tuesday at nonleague foe William Peace.
“Getting to come back here after Christmas and getting on the basketball court brings a little bit of normalcy back to our program and the lives of our guys,” fourth-year coach Tyler Sanborn said Monday in a phone interview. “We’ve been practicing only a couple weeks full-go, so there’s going to be some growing pains, but I’m excited.”
The ODAC decided last summer to postpone the start of its winter sports season from November until this month because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Some ODAC schools, such as Roanoke and Washington and Lee, have opted against playing nonleague basketball games and won’t begin play until conference action tips off later this month.
But Ferrum is one of five ODAC men’s basketball programs that decided to book at least one nonleague game. After visiting William Peace on Tuesday, Ferrum will host the North Carolina school Thursday.
“Giving our guys an opportunity to play as much as possible,” Sanborn said.
After the two games this week, the Panthers will be idle until their Jan. 23 ODAC opener against Randolph-Macon.
Ferrum will play just 12 ODAC games. Only the top four teams will advance to the ODAC tournament.
“It’s not perfect, but at the same time, … having the opportunity to be able to play … is a great thing,” Sanborn said.
The Panthers went 15-12 overall last year, snapping a string of three straight losing seasons. They tied for sixth in the ODAC with a 9-7 league mark.
Ferrum will miss Rashad Reed, who earned All-ODAC second-team honors as a senior last season. He averaged a team-high 16.6 points.
Forwards Marcus Plair and Brandon Reeves have opted out of this season. Sanborn said the two North Carolina natives are taking online classes from UNC Charlotte this school year. He said their families decided against paying for them to attend Ferrum this school year because of the delayed start to the season.
Plair averaged 6.7 points and a team-high 6.8 rebounds last year. Reeves averaged 6.0 points.
But Sanborn said the Panthers still have “a lot of talent” this year.
“The biggest issue … is our interior depth and size, but we’re trying to combat that,” Sanborn said. “We’re going to try to pick up the tempo a little.”
James Smith Jr., who averaged 13.4 points off the bench last year, will start at off-guard.
Returning starter Kajuan Madden-McAfee (10.7 ppg) is back at point guard, although junior-college transfer Hunter Ladler will start Tuesday because Madden-McAfee has been hampered by an oblique injury.
Junior-college transfer Darius Kemp will start at center.
“Kemp is one of the best athletes I’ve ever coached,” Sanborn said.
Nick Helton (6.0 ppg) will start at power forward, with Carrington Young back at small forward.
Staunton River graduate Kalip Jones started for Ferrum last year but will come off the bench this year. The guard will miss this week because of a shoulder injury.
The bench includes junior-college transfer Jamar Butler; Randolph transfer and Franklin County graduate Bryce Hall; and 6-6 post players Michael Spraggins and Khari Carson.