Ferrum ready for Season 2 under Cleive Adams

FERRUM — The Ferrum football team played only five games in Cleive Adams' first season as the Panthers' head coach, but he was still able to learn about his new team.
"I learned that we've got a long way to go," he said this week. "Just trying to … place my DNA on these guys."
Adams' second season at the helm of the Panthers will begin Saturday when Ferrum hosts Averett at 6 p.m.
Adams spent six seasons as Averett’s head coach before stepping down to take the Panthers’ reins in the spring of 2020.
"It'll be an emotional day," Adams said of facing Averett. "The team we're going to see is going to be very familiar to me."
The ODAC moved its fall 2020 season to last spring because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Panthers played an abbreviated schedule, going 2-3 both overall and in the ODAC.
"We had to jump through a ton of hoops to actually play and practice," said Adams, a Radford High School and Ferrum graduate and a former Ferrum assistant. "We had to come together. … It accelerated that piece of it in terms of those young men understanding how committed I actually was to them and how committed I am to Ferrum.
"We have it kind of where we want it to be. Now, does that equate to wins and losses? I'm not saying that. But [with] how we do our everyday business, … it's pretty clear what we want.
"The big thing that I wanted to change or just enhance is just the sense of relationship-building."
Adams succeeded Rob Grande, who left Ferrum to become an offensive analyst at Iowa State.
"He's very high energy," senior quarterback Titus Jones said of Adams.
"He's very intense," junior linebacker Drew Hill said. "When his feet hit the ground, then it's go time. And that's how he wants you to be."
Ferrum has been picked sixth out of seven teams in the ODAC coaches' preseason poll.
Jones is back as the starting quarterback. He completed 84 of 156 passes for 1,076 yards and seven touchdowns with three interceptions last spring, which was his first season as the starter.
"He's matured quite a bit from last year to now," Adams said. "It was a growing process for him in terms of having the reins."
The Panthers averaged 22.2 points last spring.
"We didn't do our job last year in the red zone," Jones said.
Chris Anderson will start at running back, with Joe Burris III the top backup.
"They're both dynamic running backs that are extremely fast," Adams said.
Adams wants Ferrum to run the ball better than it did last spring, when the Panthers averaged 113.8 yards rushing. The ground game missed Brian Mann, who concluded his career in 2019 as the program's career rushing leader.
"We had to throw it around a lot last year," Adams said. "Coming off the Brian Mann era, that's a hard act to follow."
Adams is high on his receiving corps.
"We'll stretch the field a little bit more than we've done in the past," he said. "We've grown our wide receiver group significantly in terms of talent and overall length."
Jones will again be throwing to Magna Vista graduate Tmahdae Penn, who made the All-ODAC first team last spring. The 6-foot-3 Penn had 25 catches for 448 yards and five TDs.
"I'm pretty lanky, … so it kind of helps me out when jump balls come my way," Penn said.
This is the second season of Penn's second stint at Ferrum. He said he was on the team in 2015 and 2016 but did not play either season, first for injury reasons and then for academic reasons.
Penn said he was then dismissed from the team because he "got in trouble." He would not elaborate.
According to Franklin County General District Court online records, Penn was arrested by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office in December 2016 and was charged with one count of the sale or distribution of marijuana or possession with the intent to sell or distribute marijuana. The count was later amended from a felony to a misdemeanor. At a March 2017 hearing in Franklin County General District Court, Penn was found guilty and sentenced to 12 months in jail, with 10 of those months suspended.
Other familiar names on offense include receiver Nic Cook (Christiansburg) and linemen Julius Asbury (Glenvar), Ethan Berger (Franklin County), Daniel Mitchell (Carroll County), David Boston (William Fleming) and Marquis Carter.
The team has a new defensive coordinator. Jacquis McCray Jr. has moved over from special teams coordinator to replace Marshall Doss, who is now a Grayson County High School assistant. Adams said it was Doss' choice to leave.
Adams said the defense will have a simpler approach under McCray.
"What we're going to be moving forward is … a defensive unit that's able to play fast, not overthinking the process of playing football," Adams said.
Familiar faces on the defense include All-ODAC first-team cornerback Ja'Kari Williams, All-ODAC second-team defensive lineman Ray Alexander and All-ODAC second-team linebackers Hill (Auburn High School) and Billy Higgins. Defensive linemen Devin Hansen and Dion Graham and safety Avion Smith are also back.