Ferrum ready for Season 2 under Cleive Adams

FERRUM — The Ferrum football team played only five games in Cleive Adams' first season as the Panthers' head coach, but he was still able to learn about his new team.

"I learned that we've got a long way to go," he said this week. "Just trying to … place my DNA on these guys."

Adams' second season at the helm of the Panthers will begin Saturday when Ferrum hosts Averett at 6 p.m.

Adams spent six seasons as Averett’s head coach before stepping down to take the Panthers’ reins in the spring of 2020.

"It'll be an emotional day," Adams said of facing Averett. "The team we're going to see is going to be very familiar to me."

The ODAC moved its fall 2020 season to last spring because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Panthers played an abbreviated schedule, going 2-3 both overall and in the ODAC.

"We had to jump through a ton of hoops to actually play and practice," said Adams, a Radford High School and Ferrum graduate and a former Ferrum assistant. "We had to come together. … It accelerated that piece of it in terms of those young men understanding how committed I actually was to them and how committed I am to Ferrum.