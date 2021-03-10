Ferrum response to Abe Naff lawsuit alleges improper conduct

Abe Naff displayed "serious anger management issues" and repeatedly engaged in improper conduct when he was Ferrum College's athletic director, the school alleges in its response in U.S. District Court to the federal lawsuit that Naff filed against the college.
Naff's lawsuit, which was filed in November in U.S. District Court, accuses Ferrum of: violating the Americans with Disabilities Amendments Act; violating the Age Discrimination in Employment Act; retaliating against Naff in violation of Title IX; and breach of contract. He is seeking more than $4 million in damages.
Naff, 61, spent 15 years as the school’s athletic director. According to the lawsuit, “his employment was unjustly and unfairly terminated on June 28, 2019.”
In a response filed Tuesday, Ferrum stated it fired Naff for "legitimate, nondiscriminatory, nonretaliatory, performance reasons."
"[Ferrum President David] Johns made it clear to Naff over the course of several months that his overall performance as athletic director was not acceptable," Ferrum's filing states. "Ferrum disciplined and/our counseled Naff on multiple occasions over the course of several years for his improper conduct, behavior and/or violations of college policies."
In May 2015, a Ferrum professor alleged that Naff pressured him to change a final grade so a student could graduate, according to the Ferrum filing. The college considered terminating Naff at that point.
Around November 2018, Ferrum learned a coach was allegedly involved in an improper relationship with a female athlete, according to the Ferrum filing. The Ferrum human resources office was then told in an investigation that Naff had directed the coach not to disclose certain key facts during that investigation, and that Naff had known about the relationship for more than a year but had not taken any action.
The coach was not named in the Ferrum filing, but the filing states the coach violated college policy and the school took "appropriate corrective action."
According to Ferrum's filing, Naff had "serious anger management issues" that prompted Johns and the school's director of human resources to determine in 2012 that the college must take action.
The human resources director (who was Naff's supervisor) told Naff that "he was overly negative and intimidating."
After an outside investigation by a human-resources professional, Naff received a written warning in 2012 for "unprofessional conduct toward another coach, including yelling and screaming at him to the point the coach perceived Naff was going to hit him," according to the Ferrum filing.
The warning revealed that the investigator determined Naff had engaged in "a pattern of inappropriate conduct," including insulting and intimidating people.
When Naff returned from an administrative leave, the college warned him in writing that he had made "intimidating, insensitive and derogatory comments about women," according to the Ferrum filing.
Prior to Naff's June 2019 firing, Johns told Naff "on many occasions over the course of several months of glaring performance deficiencies by Naff including … his inability or unwillingness to manage the department's budget," according to the Ferrum filing.
Johns observed or learned that Naff was "increasingly negative, combative, manipulative and uncooperative," according to the Ferrum filing.
Naff's federal lawsuit claims Naff observed that “women’s sports received inferior treatment” at Ferrum. The lawsuit claims that Naff told Johns and other administrators that the NCAA Division III school was not in compliance with Title IX because it did not treat women’s sports equally. Title IX bans sexual discrimination at federally funded schools.
Ferrum's response denies that Naff told Johns and other administrators that the school was not in compliance with Title IX.
According to Naff's federal lawsuit, Naff objected “to Johns’ decision to offer free room and board to the football coach’s son in order to entice the football coach to remain” at Ferrum. Naff advised Ferrum that the preferential treatment violated Title IX. The coach was not named, nor was the year this allegedly occurred.
Ferrum's response contends that Naff agreed with the decision to "offer additional consideration" to the football coach to try to get him to stay.
Naff also objected to “paying the men’s basketball coach he had hired at a higher salary than the women’s basketball coach,” according to the lawsuit. The coaches were not named.
Ferrum's response contends that the starting salary for the men's basketball coach was "virtually the same as the women's head coach."
According to the lawsuit, Naff also lobbied for significant improvements to the softball facility.
But Ferrum's response claims that Naff was not in favor of certain improvements to that facility, and that Naff did not even want the softball team to have its own locker room.
The count in Naff's lawsuit involving the Americans with Disabilities Amendments Act concerns Naff having been diagnosed with prostate cancer.
“As a result of this perceived disability, defendant terminated Mr. Naff from his position," the lawsuit states.
Ferrum's response states that the school was not aware of "this purported diagnosis" before firing Naff.
The count in Naff's lawsuit pertaining to the Age Discrimination in Employment Act concerns Naff having been 59 years old when he was fired.
Ferrum denied any age discrimination in its filing.
Ferrum’s lawyer, Todd Leeson of Gentry Locke, provided Ferrum's response to the federal lawsuit to The Roanoke Times but said in an email he would have no further comment.
Naff spent 23 years as Ferrum’s baseball coach before stepping down after the 2007 season. He did double duty as the athletic director for his final four years as coach.
"We are eager to move Abe Naff‘s case forward in court," one of Naff's lawyers, John Fishwick Jr., said in an email Wednesday.
Naff is also suing Ferrum in Franklin County Circuit Court for defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent infliction of emotional distress. He is seeking $30 million in damages in the state lawsuit.