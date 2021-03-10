Ferrum response to Abe Naff lawsuit alleges improper conduct

Around November 2018, Ferrum learned a coach was allegedly involved in an improper relationship with a female athlete, according to the Ferrum filing. The Ferrum human resources office was then told in an investigation that Naff had directed the coach not to disclose certain key facts during that investigation, and that Naff had known about the relationship for more than a year but had not taken any action.

The coach was not named in the Ferrum filing, but the filing states the coach violated college policy and the school took "appropriate corrective action."

According to Ferrum's filing, Naff had "serious anger management issues" that prompted Johns and the school's director of human resources to determine in 2012 that the college must take action.

The human resources director (who was Naff's supervisor) told Naff that "he was overly negative and intimidating."

After an outside investigation by a human-resources professional, Naff received a written warning in 2012 for "unprofessional conduct toward another coach, including yelling and screaming at him to the point the coach perceived Naff was going to hit him," according to the Ferrum filing.