Ferrum women look for improvement

Ferrum has not scheduled any nonleague games.

"We're trying to minimize the risk of people testing positive or being exposed early," Harvey said. "I want to try to get league games in."

Ferrum ranked 11th in the 13-team ODAC in scoring offense (54.8 ppg) last year.

"We have the ability to score more. The step that we need to make is we need to trust each other and share the ball a little bit better," Harvey said.

Ferrum also ranked 11th in the league in scoring defense (67.5 ppg) last year.

"We had a lot of freshmen last year that came in … and we're trying to teach them how we want to play [defense]," Harvey said. "They have a better understanding now … of positioning.

"And then we have to have that will to compete on every possession. … When shots [by Ferrum] aren't falling, we lack that energy on defense. We've got to improve in that area."

Guard Kayla Cabiness, a Magna Vista High School graduate, is back after averaging 15.0 points as a freshman last year.

"She has a different energy level on game nights," Harvey said. "It's nice to have someone who competes like that."