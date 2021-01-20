Ferrum women look for improvement

After 17 straight winning seasons, the Ferrum women's basketball team has now suffered two straight losing campaigns.
The Panthers were just 4-21 overall last year. In their second season as an ODAC member, Ferrum tied for 10th place with a 4-14 league mark.
But all five starters are back, giving coach Bryan Harvey reason to hope.
"We're still young," Harvey said. "We're starting three sophomores, a junior and a senior this year.
"But I definitely think the freshmen that got lots of playing time last year and lots of experience, that's going to pay off. They definitely have a better understanding of how we want to play and what it takes to win at this level."
The ODAC decided last summer to postpone the start of its winter sports season from November until this month because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Panthers will play just 11 games in this abbreviated season. They will open Saturday at ODAC rival Randolph-Macon.
"They're getting their season cut short," Harvey said. "You're taking it down to about half the amount of games that they normally get. That's obviously disappointing as a competitor, but I think everybody understands the situation that we're in.
"We're excited about the opportunity of getting out and being able to play games."
Ferrum has not scheduled any nonleague games.
"We're trying to minimize the risk of people testing positive or being exposed early," Harvey said. "I want to try to get league games in."
Ferrum ranked 11th in the 13-team ODAC in scoring offense (54.8 ppg) last year.
"We have the ability to score more. The step that we need to make is we need to trust each other and share the ball a little bit better," Harvey said.
Ferrum also ranked 11th in the league in scoring defense (67.5 ppg) last year.
"We had a lot of freshmen last year that came in … and we're trying to teach them how we want to play [defense]," Harvey said. "They have a better understanding now … of positioning.
"And then we have to have that will to compete on every possession. … When shots [by Ferrum] aren't falling, we lack that energy on defense. We've got to improve in that area."
Guard Kayla Cabiness, a Magna Vista High School graduate, is back after averaging 15.0 points as a freshman last year.
"She has a different energy level on game nights," Harvey said. "It's nice to have someone who competes like that."
Harvey will employ a four-guard lineup this year and start both Cabiness and fellow point guard Jessy Nichols in the backcourt. Nichols averaged 3.8 points off the bench as a junior last year.
Junior guard Jacy Marvin, a William Byrd graduate who averaged 10.0 points last year, will again start on the wing. So will Aisha Martin, who averaged 7.8 points as a freshman.
"We don't have a ton of size, but I think we have some quickness," Harvey said. "We're going to try to space the floor a little bit differently … and try to create some space for our guards to penetrate."
Cameron Hawkins, who averaged 7.5 points as a freshman last year, will start in the paint.
The 6-foot-1 Hawkins is the only Panther taller than 5-10.
"I don't think rebounding will be a huge strength for us," Harvey said. "To counteract that, we have to take better care of the ball."
Arin Bunker (7.2 ppg), also a returning starting post player, will see action off the bench this year.
The bench also includes guard Jordan Ellis, a Coker transfer.