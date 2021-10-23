First-place W&L shuts out Bridgewater

LEXINGTON — The Washington and Lee football team is making up for lost time.

The Generals did not play last spring because of COVID-19 issues on their team. But they have been so good this fall that they are one win away from the NCAA Division III playoffs.

The Generals beat Bridgewater 17-0 at Wilson Field on Saturday to remain in sole possession of first place in the ODAC.

Josh Breece ran for 117 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries for W&L (6-1, 4-0), which won its sixth straight game.

"The [team] identity is definitely passion. We lost our season last year," Breece said. "Everybody else got a chance to play. That really put a big chip on our shoulder. So we come out every day and attack it. We had two years to wait and now we finally get payday."

Breece, the school's career rushing leader, is a fifth-year senior. He did not attend W&L in the fall 2020 semester and delayed graduation so he could be a part of this season. Now he has a shot to end his career in the NCAAs.

"It'd be super special," he said of an NCAA bid. "Nothing's better than competing with the absolute best. And I have a feeling that we are the best."