Five ACC Defensive Players To Watch

Bolden on what helped him improve: "It's all the work that I've put in, the offseason training. I'm one guy who's big on film, just to learn what plays are coming, what routes, what formations. That all gives you a big hint on what plays you're going to get [on] first, second and third down. I'm very instinctive on those type of things — that allows you to play very fast. I've always watched film. I also played quarterback when I was in high school, so I kind of know quarterback reads. I kind of know how to get them off track and do certain things to mess with the quarterback. I feel like that gives you the upper hand playing safety, being back there and looking at the quarterback the whole time."