Five ACC Defensive Players To Watch

BUBBA BOLDEN | Miami | fifth-year senior safety
2020: All-ACC second team; led ACC in forced fumbles (four); 74 tackles; 6.5 tackles for loss; one sack; one interception; three pass breakups.
Bolden on what helped him improve: "It's all the work that I've put in, the offseason training. I'm one guy who's big on film, just to learn what plays are coming, what routes, what formations. That all gives you a big hint on what plays you're going to get [on] first, second and third down. I'm very instinctive on those type of things — that allows you to play very fast. I've always watched film. I also played quarterback when I was in high school, so I kind of know quarterback reads. I kind of know how to get them off track and do certain things to mess with the quarterback. I feel like that gives you the upper hand playing safety, being back there and looking at the quarterback the whole time."
BRYAN BRESEE | Clemson | sophomore defensive tackle
2020: All-ACC first team; ACC defensive rookie of the year; 33 tackles; 6.5 tackles for loss; four sacks; two pass breakups; 11 QB hurries; one forced fumble; one safety.
Clemson LB James Skalski on Bresee: "He's a freak of nature, so that helps you. You know what's going to happen and he's still going to do it to you. He works real hard. He's a vocal leader. I've never seen such a young guy have such a voice and so much confidence at that age and at a position like that."
KEI'TREL CLARK| Louisville | junior cornerback
2020: made All-ACC second team in his first year after transferring from Liberty; tied for the ACC lead with 10 pass breakups; 36 tackles; 2.5 tackles for loss; one interception; one fumble return.
Louisville coach Scott Satterfield on Clark: "He's got that great ability. He's got quickness. He's got the smarts. He's got the confidence, and as a corner you better have confidence — you can get beat on a play, but you've got to come right back the next play. He's grown into a really good leader for us."
JAMES SKALSKI | Clemson | sixth-year senior linebacker
2020: All-ACC second team; 44 tackles; 3.5 tackles for loss; 1.5 sacks, three pass breakups; three QB hurries; returned a fumble 17 yards for a TD; became first player to play in five ACC title games in his career.
Skalski on the mental game: "Everyone's big, fast and strong when you get here. But you can be 10 steps ahead of someone if you study the game right and you put together a good game plan. The importance of that is what I've learned, the importance of studying the game and how much time you need to put in. Because, man, it’s a walk in the park when you’ve got somebody's number, when you know what's happening before it even happens, when you’ve seen it a million times. It's likes stealing when you’ve got a team down, when you know their stuff."
PAYTON WILSON | North Carolina State| fourth-year junior linebacker
2020: All-ACC first team; led ACC in tackles (108) and tackles per game (10.8); 11.5 tackles per loss; 3.5 sacks; one pass breakup; two interceptions; six QB hurries.
Wilson on the mental game: "Talent isn't enough. In 2019, I was thrown out there fresh off an injury and i tried to just play ball and it kind of messed me up. I was making plays, but I also was missing a lot of plays that needed to be made. We were all out there just playing on talent, not students of the game. After 2019, I really took it personal. I knew our defense, but I wanted to know more. I wanted to know what was coming, like, 'If the offense is in this formation, then their tendencies show this.’ Last year a lot of the plays I made came through me knowing that stuff."