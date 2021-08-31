Five ACC Offensive Players To Watch

BC quarterback Phil Jurkovec on Flowers: "He's got a twitch to him that not a lot of people have, being able to run like he does. He's probably the fastest on the team — a legitimate 4.4 [seconds] or below speed [in the 40-yard dash]. But what really impresses me is his agility, being able to juke and stop on a dime like I've never seen."

Howell on if he will turn pro after this year: "I don't really think about it a whole lot. I just try to do everything I can to be the best player I can be for my team. If we have a good year this year, then I'll have a decision to make. A lot can happen in a year. A lot of players, they get complacent and they don't have the year everyone expects them to. So I just try to keep the same chip on my shoulder and just try to keep that same work ethic. When I was in high school, early on a lot of coaching staffs told me I wasn't good enough. So I just try to keep that same motivation."