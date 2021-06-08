Focusing on track paying off for Virginia Tech sprinter and Blacksburg grad Cole Beck

"I'm never going to shut a door. … I love football," he said. "[But] I want to focus on this right now.

"I'm going to commit fully to a track body, to the training, to the lifting.

"Cutting football out for the time [being] has helped my body get used to one thing."

Tech director of track and field and cross country Dave Cianelli was thrilled with Beck's decision.

"I knew how good he could be if he was able to train full-time as a track athlete," Cianelli said. "If you're trying to do two sports at this level, … that's very tough."

So last fall, Beck watched the Tech football team on TV.

"I missed the hell out of football," he said. "It sucks to watch it on TV, but most of the dudes on that team are my friends, … so I'm in front of the TV, screaming and hollering."

Instead of being with the football team, Beck was able to spend the fall and early winter training under Tech sprints coach Tim Vaught.

"He's been able to focus on developing as a sprinter in the fall and winter," Cianelli said. "That makes a huge difference because the majority of the sprinters he's run against, they aren't football players; they're year-round track guys."