Some ODAC football teams were quite formidable last season.

Others, less so.

With the conference’s squads opening this season on Sept. 2, here’s a look at players of note around the league (with teams listed by the order of finish in last year’s standings).

RANDOLPH-MACON

The defending ODAC champion Yellow Jackets were 11-1 overall and 7-0 in the league last season, when they reached the second round of the NCAA Division III playoffs. Randoph-Macon, which returns eight starters on offense and nine on defense, has been ranked 15th in Division III in D3football.com’s preseason Top 25 poll.

Quarterback Drew Campanale (2,274 passing yards), the 2022 ODAC offensive player of the year, is back.

Other returning players of note are running backs Nick Hale (864 rushing yards) and Kwesi Clarke (865 rushing yards); receiver David Wallis (1,189 receiving yards); offensive linemen Nehemiah Nixon, Matt Hale, Storm James and T.J. James; defensive lineman Wade Grubbs (10 1/2 sacks); linebacker Jackson Deaver (59 tackles); and defensive back Cade Jones (47 tackles).

BRIDGEWATER

The Eagles went 9-2 overall and 6-1 in the ODAC last year, when they lost to Apprentice in the Neptune Bowl. Seven starters are back on offense and all the starters return on defense.

Returning players of note include receiver Viante Tucker (29 catches); offensive lineman Glory Nseka; place-kicker Jackson Hendren (nine field goals); defensive lineman Tucker Harris (36 tackles); linebackers Shawn Harris (63 tackles) and Aaron Nice (59 tackles); and defensive backs Aaron Moore (78 tackles) and Val West (52 tackles).

SHENANDOAH

The Hornets went 8-2 overall and 5-2 in the league last year. They return seven starters on offense and five on defense.

Returning players of note include quarterback Steven Hugney (2,147 passing yards); offensive linemen Dominic Gulli and David Munoz; defensive lineman Ethan Brown (59 tackles); defensive backs Keyshawn Wilder (five interceptions), Matt Conroy (73 tackles) and Quante Redd (59 tackles); and place-kicker Scott Martin (five field goals).

HAMPDEN-SYDNEY

The Tigers were 5-5 overall and 4-3 in conference play last year. Nine starters are back on offense and eight on defense.

Returning players of note include running back Melik Frost (943 rushing yards); receivers Austin Fernandez (60 catches) and Mason Cunningham (59 catches); offensive lineman T.J. Minter; and defensive backs Will Pickren (123 tackles) and James-Ryan Salvi (98 tackles).

WASHINGTON AND LEE

The Generals were 5-5 overall and 3-4 in the ODAC last season. Eight starters are back on offense and six on defense.

Returning players of note include offensive lineman Tyler Halliday; linebacker Uno Christopher (8 1/2 tackles for loss); and defensive back Ronny Williams (37 tackles).

But coach Garrett LeRose’s team no longer boasts linebacker David Onyejekwe, who earned ODAC defensive player of the year honors as a senior last fall.

W&L will open the season Sept. 2 against visiting Salisbury, which is ranked No. 25 in the D3football.com poll.

AVERETT

The Cougars were 3-7 overall and 1-6 in league play last fall. Coach Patrick Henry welcomes back nine starters on offense and five on defense.

Returning players of note include offensive lineman Matthew Isom; linebacker Lamar Horner (70 tackles); defensive back Isaiah Sharper (nine pass breakups); and punter Mason Smith (averaged 38.5 yards per punt).

Averett will visit Apprentice for its Sept. 2 opener.

GUILFORD

The Quakers went 2-8 overall and 1-6 in ODAC play last fall. Seven starters are back on offense and all the starters return on defense.

Returning players of note include linebacker Nick Iannone (84 tackles) and defensive back Adam Lacy (64 tackles).

FERRUM

Coach Cleive Adams’ Panthers went 1-9 overall and 1-6 in the ODAC last fall. Six starters return on offense and five on defense.

Standout cornerback Avion Smith (53 tackles) is back.

Ferrum will open the season at Muskingum on Sept. 2.