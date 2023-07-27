CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Clemson won the ACC football championship last season for the seventh time in the last eight years.

But for the second straight year, the Tigers were not good enough to reap a College Football Playoff bid.

So the Tigers are motivated to be even better this year.

“It’s a different mentality. It’s a different work ethic,” Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik said Thursday on the final day of the ACC’s football media days. “It’s a grittiness. It’s a want-to. It doesn’t matter who’s in our way anymore, let’s go beat them. It’s not a cockiness, it’s a confidence.

“We had an 11-3 season last year. There’s a lot of teams in this country that would love an 11-3 season. … That’s a successful year. We came out as ACC champions, which is awesome. But in this program, we have bigger expectations. We have national championship expectations. And that’s why I came here. And that’s what we’re ready for.”

The Tigers suffered a 31-30 loss to South Carolina in their regular-season finale. They bounced back to beat North Carolina in the ACC title game before falling to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl.

“If we’re a better pass defense and a better pass offense, then we’ll have a chance [to make the CFP this year],” coach Dabo Swinney said. “Got to do a little better job of taking care of the ball. We turned it over too many times. And we’ve got to do a little better job taking it away.

“We were one point away last year … from being in the Playoff.”

Swinney fired offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter in January and replaced him with Garrett Riley, formerly the offensive chief at TCU. Riley helped TCU make the College Football Playoff last season.

Swinney liked how Riley’s Air Raid offense looked in spring practice this year.

“I saw some good things in practice for sure, but I’ll feel a lot better when I see it on game day,” Swinney said. “Cade, this kid’s been a winner a long time. It’s easy to watch practice and watch his skill set and say, ‘OK, that translates.’ … It’s easy to see the confidence and the enthusiasm of Garrett. But again, that scoreboard ain’t lit up yet. I’ll be more confident when I see it on game day.”

Clemson has been picked second in the no-divisions ACC this year by both the Athlon Sports and Lindy’s Sports preview magazines. Lindy’s Sports ranked Clemson No. 11 nationally in its preseason Top 25, with Athlon Sports ranking Clemson No. 12.

“I’m glad we’re under the radar right now,” Klubnik said.

Beamer vs. BrownNorth Carolina will open the season with a game in Charlotte against South Carolina, which is steered by Blacksburg High School and Virginia Tech graduate Shane Beamer.

Beamer, the son of former Hokies coach Frank Beamer, is entering his third season at the helm of South Carolina. His Gamecocks beat UNC in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl two seasons ago.

“I’m really proud of Shane,” UNC coach Mack Brown said. “I grew up in coaching with his dad. I went in the [College Football] Hall of Fame with his dad. … I’ve watched him grow.

“He’s recruiting well. He’s got a lot of momentum in his program. And they whipped us good two years ago.

“I’m really proud as a father for Frank and Cheryl [Beamer] that Shane’s doing so well.”

Lytton in a battle at BCRadford High School graduate Connor Lytton has been Boston College’s starting place-kicker for the past two seasons, but he will enter preseason practice in a fight for the No. 1 job.

Lytton made 11 of his 12 field-goal attempts as a BC freshman in 2021. He also made all 25 of his extra-point kicks.

He made all 24 of his extra-point kicks last fall, but he made just nine of his 17 field-goal attempts.

What does Lytton need to do to keep his job?

“Put it between the uprights,” BC coach Jeff Hafley said. “Connor his freshman year was one of the best rookies in all of college football. And last year he struggled a little.

“I have faith in Connor still. I do. But it’s my job as the head coach to put [in] whoever is the most consistent and gives us the best chance to make those kicks.”

Hafley said Liam Connor has a chance to win the job in preseason practice.

“Whoever is the most consistent and the most trustworthy, I’ll play him,” Hafley said.

State’s Armstrong

has a ‘chip’Quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw for 4,449 yards at Virginia in 2021, when Bronco Mendenhall was the coach and Robert Anae was the offensive coordinator.

But Armstrong struggled last fall, when UVa employed a new offense under coach Tony Elliott and offensive coordinator Desmond Kitchings.

Armstrong is now a graduate transfer at N.C. State, where Anae is now the offensive chief.

“I have a lot left in the tank. I have a chip on my shoulder from last year,” Armstrong said. “What I’m looking to do is just come out here and kind of explode again like I did in ’21.

“People ask me, ‘Can you get back to that [2021] guy? I don’t think he’s ever left.”

Last year, Armstrong completed only 54.7% of his passes and threw for just 2,210 yards.

“I played like crap last season,” he said. “If I’m going to get to the NFL, which is my goal, I can’t play like that. So there’s a lot at stake.”

VMI game ‘invaluable’

for Wake QBMitch Griffis is the new starting quarterback at Wake Forest. He was formerly the backup to Sam Hartman, who has transferred to Notre Dame.

Griffis started Wake’s season-opening win over VMI last fall; Hartman missed that game after having surgery. Griffis completed 21 of 29 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns in the 44-10 win over FCS member VMI.

“[That start] definitely helps me a lot. But anytime I go back and watch tape from the year before I always cringe because I always think I’ve gotten better from the year before,” Griffis said. “But [the VMI game] was a great experience for me, both physically getting those reps in a game and getting hit a bunch and getting back up and fighting through a game and mentally just [having] a week as a starting quarterback.

“It was invaluable experience for me. It definitely gave me confidence. But I am looking forward to playing an ACC schedule and proving it to myself and proving it to my teammates that I can play at the ACC level.”