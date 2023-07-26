CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It has been nine years since the Florida State football team last won the ACC championship.

But after winning 10 games last season, the Seminoles have high expectations for this year.

“Last year it felt like a winning team. This year it feels like a dominant team,” FSU defensive end Jared Verse said Wednesday on the second day of the ACC’s football media days. “This is a whole different feeling that I don’t think anybody on this team is used to from high school or college.”

After going just 5-7 overall in 2021, the Seminoles went 10-3 overall and 5-3 in ACC play last year.

“The mindset of everybody, last year it was just, ‘Let’s be better than 5-7, let’s do something great.’ Now it’s, ‘Let’s be the best in the country, let’s win the titles,’” Verse said. “It’s definitely a different approach.”

The Seminoles have been picked to win the ACC this year by both the Athlon Sports college football preview magazine and the Lindy’s Sports preview magazine. The Lindy’s Sports magazine ranks FSU No. 6 nationally in its preseason Top 25, with the Athlon Sports magazine ranking FSU No. 7.

The FSU players are aware of the buzz.

“At the store, you’re going to hear somebody talking about it. You go to the gym, somebody’s talking about — national championship,” Verse said.

“We’re not back yet, but I feel like we’re on the right path. We are very close. By the end of the season, we might be able to say, ‘Oh yeah, Florida State’s back.’”

Florida State returns six starters on offense and seven on defense.

“I feel way more confident [about the team] than I was last year,” quarterback Jordan Travis said. “I thought I was the most confident last year and this year kind of blows it out of the water with this team, just how hard we work and the steps we’re taking in off-the-field stuff, the classroom. That all translates to the field.

“This team’s going to be really special this year.”

Florida State snapped a string of four straight losing seasons last year. But FSU still lost to reigning ACC champ Clemson for the seventh straight time.

Coach Mike Norvell said that for Florida State to become a championship team this year, consistency will be the key.

“Last year we had a top-15 offense, a top-15 defense. You see great playmakers around. I think you see the depth that we have. But it’s day in and day out, each game, … playing to the best of our ability,” Norvell said. “I’m excited about this team because of how much they care about each other, the work that they’ve put in together. That trust is there. Now we have to go execute in those moments of truth.”

Pitt QB a familiar name

Pittsburgh has a new starting quarterback, but he is a familiar name to ACC fans.

Phil Jurkovec, who spent the past three seasons at ACC member Boston College, has joined Pitt as a graduate transfer for his extra year of eligibility.

Pitt offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. was the offensive chief at BC in 2020 and 2021, so Jurkovec already knows how to run Cignetti’s system.

This is the third college stop for Jurkovec, who grew up in Pittsburgh.

“Third time is the charm,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said.

Jurkovec spent the first two years of his college career at Notre Dame. He then transferred to BC, where he threw for 5,184 yards in three years.

“It seems like it’s meant to be,” Jurkovec said of winding up at Pitt. “I made decisions to go to Notre Dame and BC and I don’t regret them. I think at the time, they were good decisions. But I’m just so thankful that this has worked out so that I’m able to play this year at Pitt.”

So why did it take until now for Jurkovec to don a Pitt uniform?

“The first time, Notre Dame’s a hard one to turn down. … He’s Catholic, I’m Catholic. I get it,” Narduzzi said. “The second time, we had … Kenny Pickett playing for us. … So it just didn’t work out that time. But we were blessed enough to get the third time.”

Duke looks to ‘elevate’

Duke made a big splash last year in Mike Elko’s first season at the helm of the Blue Devils.

The Blue Devils were picked to finish last in the ACC’s Coastal Division but went 9-4 overall and 5-3 in ACC play, snapping a string of three straight losing seasons.

So expectations are higher this year. Duke has been picked fourth out of 14 teams in the no-divisions ACC by the Lindy’s Sports preview magazine and fifth by the Athlon Sports preview magazine.

“There’s only so much you can become in Year 1. Everything you do in Year 1 is broad strokes because there’s just so much to get done,” Elko said. “So when you start talking about Year 2, it’s taking those details and just elevating your game.

“We know the schedule is more challenging. We know we have a lot of players back. … We need to continue to elevate who we are and grow our game.”

Duke returns eight starters on offense and eight on defense.

“We’re better. I know we’re a bigger, faster, stronger team than we were last year,” Elko said.

TV shows heading to Blacksburg

The ACC Network announced that its “ACC Huddle” and “ACC P.M.” shows will hit the road every weekend during the football season, beginning with Week 1 visits to Virginia Tech.

“ACC Huddle,” which airs Saturdays at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., will originate from the site of the ACC Network’s Saturday night games each week.

“ACC P.M.,” which airs at 4 p.m. weekdays, will originate from the same campus site as the “ACC Huddle” every Friday.

The ACC Network will air the Hokies’ season opener against visiting Old Dominion at 8 p.m. on Sept. 2, so the two shows will originate from Blacksburg on Friday and Saturday of that week.

The ACC Network also announced that its “ACC Football Road Trip” preseason series will return next month. The 7 p.m. show will originate from each of the league’s 14 campuses, featuring interviews with coaches and players. The Virginia Tech show will air on Aug. 10 and the Virginia show on Aug. 14.