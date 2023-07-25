CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Miami football team did not shine last fall in Mario Cristobal’s first season as the Hurricanes’ coach.

Miami was picked to win the Coastal Division in last year’s ACC preseason media poll but went just 5-7 overall and 3-5 in league play.

“Last year nothing shocked me,” Cristobal said Tuesday as the ACC football media days kicked off at a Charlotte hotel. “We knew exactly what we came to. College football programs make changes because things are going good [and a coach gets hired for a new job] or they’re not going well. We came over here because … they weren’t going quite [up to] the expectation it should be. And that didn’t happen overnight.

“So fixing it also is not overnight.”

Cristobal, who was once part of two national championship teams as a Miami offensive lineman, stepped down as Oregon’s coach in December 2021 to succeed Manny Diaz as the Hurricanes’ coach. Diaz was fired after going 21-15 in three years at Miami, including a 7-5 mark in 2021.

“The program we left [at Oregon] is very different from the program we walked into,” Cristobal said. “We left a program with multiple championships to go fix a program whose recruiting results and draft results were the worst it’s had in both its history and in recent memory. So there’s no magic to an instant repair to that.

“Years of that led to, ‘Hey we’ve got to stop and now we’ve got to rebuild.’ … It has to be better at all levels, and it’s starts with personnel and coaching — two areas where, especially personnel acquisition, … Miami has not done a good job for a long time.”

Cristobal, who played for Jimmy Johnson at Miami and coached under Nick Saban at Alabama, won two Pac-12 titles as the head coach at Oregon.

But Miami safety Kam Kinchens said some of the Hurricanes did not buy into their new coach last year.

“We didn’t have everybody buying in into what Coach Cristobal was trying to say, so [the 5-7 record] wasn’t a surprise,” Kinchens said. “Guys [weren’t] ready to buy in or just didn’t want to, I guess.”

Miami has been picked to finish fourth out of 14 teams in the no-divisions ACC this year by the Athlon Sports preview magazine. The team has been picked seventh out of the 14 teams by the Lindy’s Sports preview magazine.

“Last year was a lot for a lot of guys,” Cristobal said. “The culture and the regimen that we bring in, it has stood the test of time here under Jimmy Johnson. It’s similar to the places we stopped at while being at Alabama and then moving on to Oregon. And then brought here. … And I think that’s a difficult transition for players. So it’s your job to help them understand it or help them catch up.

“But you can’t pretend that everyone’s caught up.”

Brohm feeling pressure

Jeff Brohm, who steered Purdue the past six seasons, is the new coach at Louisville. He replaced Scott Satterfield, who left the Cardinals to steer Cincinnati.

Brohm, a Louisville native, is a former University of Louisville quarterback and assistant coach.

“As a former player, as a former person in the community, … you’re going to have a lot of people that want to see you have success and win and a lot of people that want to be a part of it,” Brohm said. “Those are good things. But at the same time, you need to win and you need to make them happy. And if you don’t, you know what? It’s going to hurt even more.

“There’s more pressure. Without question, when you’re invested in something, whether you went to school there, whether it’s your hometown — with me it’s both — there’s a lot of people that depend on you to get it done. And while they may hold you in high regard now, we’ll see how they hold you if things aren’t going in the right direction.

“I put a lot of internal pressure on myself because this is an important year.”

Georgia Tech turns to Key

After going 4-4 as Georgia Tech’s interim coach last season in the wake of Geoff Collins’ dismissal, Brent Key was awarded the permanent job in late November.

So how much have those four wins boosted Key’s confidence going into this season?

“Zero,” Key said. “The past is the past.

“We’ve got new players, we’ve got new staff, we’ve got new schemes, we’ve got new terminology, we’ve got new ways of doing things. It’s different.”

Key is a former Georgia Tech player and assistant.

“[He’s been] putting Tech history all around the facility,” Georgia Tech offensive lineman Jordan Williams said. “That’s something we were lacking, to show the recruits how much history is really at Tech. … He’s taking pride in being a Tech man.”

Babers high on Beck

Syracuse coach Dino Babers said he is excited to see what his new offensive coordinator, Jason Beck, can do.

Beck was the quarterbacks coach at Virginia from 2016-21. He was Syracuse’s QBs coach last fall, when former UVa offensive coordinator Robert Anae was Syracuse’s offensive coordinator.

When Anae left Syracuse to become the offensive chief at North Carolina State, Babers promoted Beck to offensive coordinator.

“The hardest thing is trying to figure out when a guy is ready,” Babers said. “I got my first [offensive coordinator] opportunity at … Arizona in 1997. The head coach, Dick Tomey, was just like, ‘You’re ready.’

“The quarterback position, the receivers, the O-line, they’re all excited about what Coach Beck can do. They’re looking forward to seeing if they can relaunch his career as a coordinator.”

Beck last served as an offensive coordinator at NCAA Division II member Simon Fraser in 2012.

Babers and Beck have kept Anae’s offensive system. But Babers said that is not why he promoted Beck.

“It’s more about the individual,” Babers said. “We felt good about the individual and therefore we kept the system.”