The pipeline from Timesland to Harrisonburg is paying off for the James Madison football team.

Four graduates of Timesland high schools will start for the Dukes when they open the season Saturday against Bucknell.

James Carpenter (Roanoke Catholic) will start at nose guard, while Chauncey Logan (Salem) will start at cornerback. Zach Horton (Lord Botetourt) will start at tight end. Place-kicker Camden Wise (Blacksburg) will handle the field goals and extra-point kicks.

“In the locker room, … we [four] give each other a hard time about whose high school is going to win that week,” Wise said in a phone interview. “It’s definitely fun having guys from the local area that are helping us out.

“There was a full locker-room argument the other day over whose area code is better — the 804, the 757. We were making a good case for the fact that we’re holding our own in the 540.”

Wise is in his sixth year at JMU, while Carpenter is in his fifth year. Horton is a junior. JMU was an FCS program when each of them arrived in Harrisonburg, but the Dukes are now entering their second season at the FBS level.

“Some of the younger freshmen that come in, in conversations with them I realize they were in middle school when I was a freshman,” Wise said. “The guys on the team that come in now don’t even know about the 16-game seasons where you’re trying to make it to the [FCS] national championship. Definitely [have] a sense of pride in how much the program has grown since we’ve been here.”

“It’s something I can kind of look back on for the rest of my life and be super proud of,” Carpenter said of the program’s rise to the FBS level.

All four Timesland graduates started for JMU last year, when the Dukes went 8-3 overall and 6-2 in the Sun Belt.

“It was cool being on TV and having family members … being able to watch,” said Logan, a sophomore.

Finally got his shot

As a Blacksburg junior, Wise was an all-state place-kicker and an All-Timesland second-team defensive back for the Bruins squad that won the 2016 Group 3A state crown.

He handled the kickoffs for JMU in 2019 and in the fall 2021 season. The fall 2021 season marked standout place-kicker Ethan Ratke’s sixth and final year with the Dukes. So Wise finally got to handle the field goals and extra-point kicks last season.

Wise could have transferred in an effort to be the top place-kicker earlier in his career, but he stuck it out at JMU.

“I wasn’t going to transfer because of how much I loved JMU outside of football,” Wise said. “I just trusted that everything would work out eventually.”

Wise was 11 of 16 on field-goal attempts last fall, when he made nine of his last 10 field-goal tries. He was 50 of 52 on extra-point tries.

“It definitely carries a lot different kind of weight,” he said of kicking field goals. “You feel more pressure.

“I’m almost glad the way the path worked out, getting to play with Ratke for so long and learn from him. It’s just such a mental thing, field-goal kicking. Looking back on 18-year-old Camden, I’m not sure if I would’ve been mentally ready at that time to do the job.”

Wise, 23, is using the extra year of eligibility that the NCAA gave all 2020 fall-sports athletes because of the coronavirus pandemic. He is in his second year of graduate school. He earned a bachelor’s degree in sport and recreation management in May 2022. He plans to get his master’s degree in adult education and human resource development next May.

‘Causing havoc’

Carpenter made the Virginia Independent Schools Division III all-state first team as a Roanoke Catholic senior, when he helped the Celtics win their third straight state title.

He joined JMU in 2019 as a preferred walk-on.

Carpenter played in all eight of the Dukes’ games in the spring 2021 season, starting seven. He picked off a pass against VMI in the FCS playoffs.

He moved from defensive tackle to nose guard for the fall 2021 season. He played in seven games, starting six.

“It took a little getting used to at first,” he said of playing nose guard. “Very limited space in there.

“You can’t be thinking what you’re going to do. You’ve got to play fast, disrupting, getting upfield, causing havoc.”

He started every game for the Dukes as a fourth-year junior last season, earning All-Sun Belt second-team honors. He had 52 tackles, 11 1/2 tackles for loss, 5 1/2 sacks and three pass breakups.

“As the season went on, I became more and more comfortable, especially [with] the first season of FBS and playing really good teams,” he said.

Carpenter graduated in May with a bachelor’s degree in sport and recreation management. He is now pursuing a master’s degree in adult education and human resource development.

Instant impact

Logan helped Salem reach the Class 4 state semifinals in 2019, win the Class 4 state title in the spring 2021 season and advance to the state semifinals in the fall 2021 season. He was a Class 4 all-state first-team pick at both receiver and defensive back as a Salem senior.

He played in 10 games as a JMU true freshman last year, starting eight.

“I made a lot of plays, but then I gave up a lot as well,” he said. “So I’ve been working on my technique, working on finishing plays and definitely making sure I’m in shape so I can play the whole game.”

He had 17 tackles, one interception and a team-best 10 pass breakups last fall.

“I like to either beat the receiver to his spot or play to the hands if I’m going for a [breakup],” he said. “The receivers, some of them will show their hands a little bit earlier, some of them show them late. So if I can watch enough film and time when they’re going to shoot their hands when the ball is coming, I can get the ball out.”

Logan ranked third in the Sun Belt in pass breakups per game (1.0) and sixth in passes defended per game (1.1).

“When camp started [last year], I was dealing with a hamstring issue. So I was living in the playbook so that when games came around, I knew what I had to do,” he said. “When I got my shot, I had to make sure I capitalized.”

‘Relentless’ player

Horton shined on offense and defense for two Timesland high schools. He was a Class 3 all-state second-team pick at defensive end as a Northside junior. He then transferred to Lord Botetourt. As a senior, he helped his new team make the Class 3 state final in the spring 2021 season.

“I do miss defense,” he said. “I like joking around with [VMI-turned-JMU assistant] Coach [Pat] Kuntz because he recruited me when he was at VMI for defense. I say, ‘If you ever need somebody [on defense], I’ll do it in a heartbeat.’”

He played in eight games for JMU as a true freshman in the fall 2021 season.

Horton played in 11 games last fall, starting five. He had 13 catches for 159 yards and two touchdowns.

“Being physical, not backing down from a block, giving all-out effort, that’s what helped me … get where I am now,” he said. “Being relentless.”

The 6-foot-4, 249-pound Horton is an inch taller and about 10 pounds heavier than he was last season. He hit the weight room in the offseason.

“I gained weight. I lost fat,” he said. “I’m moving way better, feeling way stronger and faster.”