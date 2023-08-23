LEXINGTON — Danny Rocco is glad to be calling the shots again.

Rocco has been a head football coach at Liberty, Richmond and Delaware. After losing his job at Delaware, he spent last season on the Penn State staff as an analyst.

But Rocco wanted another crack at being a head coach.

"I needed to have a team," Rocco, 63, said in a July interview.

He got that opportunity when VMI hired him in December to be its new head coach.

"[I missed] the ability to maybe identify and solve problems, the ability to kind of direct the day and direct the program and kind of be that person that has that influence to be able to see around the corner, change the trajectory of what we're doing," Rocco said.

"The decisions that you're making in these other [staff] roles are not as impactful."

After having spent 16 seasons as a head coach, Rocco is eager to put his skill set to use again.

"That's kind of one of the things I've prided myself on, being able to look at the big picture," he said. "I'm such a global thinker — seeing the big picture and trying to identify issues, … collaborate about solutions.

"That's where my mind goes."

Family business

Rocco is not the only coach in his family.

His older brother, Frank, is the football coach at Liberty Christian Academy.

Their father, Frank Rocco Sr., was a high school football coach in Pennsylvania for 22 years.

"We kind of grew up in it," Danny said. "When Dad would take his high school team away to camp — we might be 5, 6 years old — we were going to camp with them."

Danny played high school football for his father.

"When your dad is your high school coach, you find out in later years that a lot of your friends really identified your father as their role model," he said. "As we'd go back for get-togethers or reunions, .... it just really resonated with me how people would talk about my dad and how he impacted their life."

Frank Rocco Sr. left the high school ranks to join the late Joe Paterno's staff at Penn State. He later served as Danny's director of football operations at Liberty University.

Like their father, Danny and Frank have had lengthy coaching careers.

"The thing that really kept us in it is we recognize that we have a chance to be an influence and impact the lives of those players," Danny said.

Danny's son, David, also joined the family business. He was an assistant to Danny at Richmond before becoming an offensive coordinator at Western Illinois. He is now an analyst at Penn State.

Learning from Groh

Danny Rocco began his college football career at Penn State before transferring to Wake Forest, where he played safety and linebacker for Al Groh.

"For some players, right from the start the game makes perfect sense," Groh said in a phone interview.

Rocco suffered a torn ACL in his final college game. So instead of pursuing a career as a pro football player, he decided to get started on a coaching career.

He stayed at Wake Forest, serving as a graduate assistant under Groh in the 1984 and 1985 seasons. Groh then told him he was promoting him to a full-time assistant and making him the defensive tackles coach. Rocco reminded Groh that he had never been a defensive lineman, but Groh was confident Rocco could handle the role.

"That was huge, to be able to kind of get that validation," Rocco said.

After serving as a full-time assistant at Wake in 1986, Rocco went on to become an assistant at five other colleges. He then reunited with Groh, serving on Groh's staff with the New York Jets.

Groh left the Jets after one season to take the reins at Virginia. Rocco was planning to stay with the Jets.

But Groh asked Rocco what he envisioned doing in 10 years. Rocco said he wanted to be a head coach. When Groh asked him if he felt he could become an NFL head coach in 10 years, Rocco said no.

So Groh asked him to join him at UVa as his assistant head coach, linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator.

"He said, 'I'll include you in all of my major decisions,’" Rocco said.

So Rocco headed to Charlottesville. And Groh was true to his word.

"He included me in the thought process," Rocco said. "So right away, I'm sitting with Al, … and then we go to the staff room and he's presenting information. The assistants aren't quite thinking the way he's thinking. [But] I am because I was there with him."

Groh was trying to help Rocco learn how to be a head coach — just as Bill Parcells had done for Groh.

"[Rocco] showed all the traits that are necessary to be a really good head coach," Groh said. "And those traits are very different than being a good coordinator or a good position coach — to be able to run the whole operation, see the big picture, be on top of everything but also delegate.

"Danny understood from all our experience together those things that were most important to me, kind of the foundation of our thinking. … His input was very important to me, whether he came in with a new idea or I just had an idea and I'd run it by him.

"All the years I was with Bill Parcells, Bill would do that on occasion with some of us. … There is no manual for how to be a head coach. It's pretty much on-the-job training. But if somebody already doing it can point out some of those things that eventually you're going to face, that gets a new head coach quite a ways ahead of the curve."

Rocco also learned at UVa how important it is for a coach to adapt. That later helped Rocco adapt to the circumstances of coaching at Liberty, Richmond and Delaware. He will have to adapt at VMI, too.

"You just can't come here and say, 'OK, guys, look, this is what I'm going to do,’ because it just doesn't fit," Rocco said. "You have to take a step back and globally look at where you're at."

Being the boss

Rocco left the UVa staff in December 2005 to steer Liberty. He went 47-20 in six seasons, earning Big South coach of the year honors four times.

He then took the reins at Richmond. He went 43-22 in five seasons, guiding the Spiders to three FCS playoff berths.

Rocco moved on to Delaware, steering the Blue Hens to a 31-23 mark and two FCS playoff bids in five seasons. But the former Colonial Athletic Association coach of the year was not retained after going 5-6 in the 2021 campaign.

So Rocco became a defensive analyst for coach James Franklin at Penn State. Not only did Rocco get to be on the same staff as his son, but his parents and sister also live in State College.

Rocco helped the Nittany Lions have a successful season.

A photo in Rocco's VMI office features Rocco; his wife, Julie; and their son and daughter-in-law on the field at Penn State after a Nov. 26, 2022, win in the team's regular-season finale.

After the photo was taken, Rocco and his son headed to their lockers. Rocco could not read an email on his phone because he did not have his glasses, so he asked his son to read it.

The email was from VMI athletic director Jim Miller, who had been the Richmond athletic director when Rocco was the Spiders coach.

Rocco asked his son what the email said.

"Basically it said if you want the VMI job, it's yours," his son told him.

Scott Wachenheim had resigned as VMI's coach on Nov. 20 after an eight-year run that included a Southern Conference title in the spring 2021 season and a 1-10 campaign last fall.

Wachenheim used to be Rocco's offensive coordinator at Liberty. The two had stayed in touch.

"So I'm aware of the things that are challenging [at VMI]. I'm aware of the things that are frustrating. I'm also aware, though, of the things that are really good, special and unique," Rocco said.

Winning is not easy at VMI. But at this point in his career, Rocco wasn't worried about how his won-loss record at VMI would affect his coaching future.

So returning to the commonwealth seemed like a good idea. Rocco's wife (whose late father was a U.S. Military Academy graduate) still had plenty of friends in Virginia from when Rocco coached at UVa, Liberty and Richmond. And they would be closer to their daughter, Amy, who is a law student at North Carolina.

"There's a lot of things that made this right for me and my wife," Rocco said. "Jim Miller being here at least expedited the process. … If there would have been a whole lot of … conversations and I'm one of eight [candidates], you maybe lose a little momentum and enthusiasm for the 'Yes.’"

Rocco signed a five-year contract for a base salary of $225,000. VMI also provided the Roccos with a house on the campus.

Rocco brings with him a .651 career winning percentage as a head coach.

"His winning percentage … is extraordinary," Groh said.

Rocco is beginning the final chapter of his head-coaching career. He does not see himself still being a head coach 10 years from now.

"You feel a little bit like you owe a little something to your wife and your family in terms of being able to step away from the year-round responsibilities that go with these positions," Rocco said. "You're the gatekeeper for the program and people are expecting your best."