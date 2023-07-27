The VMI football team went winless in Southern Conference play last season. The league’s media members and coaches aren’t optimistic for the Keydets in the upcoming campaign.

VMI was picked last out of the nine teams in both the SoCon media and coaches’ preseason polls Thursday.

Furman topped the media poll and tied for first with Samford in the coaches’ poll.

Mercer was third in the coaches’ poll, followed by Chattanooga, Western Carolina, East Tennessee State, Wofford, The Citadel and VMI.

The Keydets went 1-10 overall and finished last with an 0-8 mark in league play last year during Scott Wachenheim’s final season at the helm.

Danny Rocco was hired to replace Wachenheim, who resigned on Nov. 20.

The league’s coaches named Samford senior quarterback Michael Hiers and Chattanooga senior defensive lineman Jay Person the preseason offensive and defensive players of the year, respectively, on Thursday.

VMI cornerback Alex Oliver and punter Jack Culbreath were named to the preseason first team. Offensive lineman Tyriq Poindexter (William Fleming) and linebacker Evan Eller (Lord Botetourt) were named to the second team.

WOMEN’S GOLF

Grubb wins VSGA Women’s State Am: Colonial Forge High School rising junior Makayla Grubb made a birdie at the par-4 18th hole to claim a 1-up victory over University of Missouri rising sophomore Melanie Walker in the final of the VSGA Women’s Amateur Championship at Cedar Point Club in Suffolk on Thursday.

Walker, the medalist from Tuesday’s stroke-play round, drew even with Grubb by winning No. 17.

Grubb, who had defeated Old Dominion women’s golf coach Mallory Kane 4 and 3 in the semifinals earlier Thursday, converted on her birdie attempt at No. 18, while Walker made par.

Grubb went 4-0 in match play in the tournament.

Walker beat University of Delaware golfer Christina Carroll 4 and 3 in the other semifinal.