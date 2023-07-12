DALEVILLE — Troy Everett was worried when he entered his name in the transfer portal in April.

The former Lord Botetourt High School and Appalachian State offensive lineman wasn’t sure who would want him.

And he wasn’t the only one thinking that.

“My mom was freaking out,” Everett said in an interview at Lord Botetourt while home for the Fourth of July holiday weekend. “It’s a scary thing because you don’t know what you’re going to get. You’re in the portal, you’re going to the unknown.

“I had made up my mind that I was going to live with the consequences, that if I entered and nothing happened, then God had other plans for me. But I was fortunate. I got blessed.”

Everett, who earned Freshman All-America second-team honors as an Appalachian State redshirt freshman last fall, wound up transferring to one of college football’s big-name programs — Oklahoma.

“When Oklahoma [reached out], it took my breath away,” he said.

After playing in the Sun Belt Conference for Appalachian State, Everett will get to play in the Big 12 this season. He is already looking forward to the Red River Rivalry game with Texas.

And next year, the Sooners will make their Southeastern Conference debut.

“When you think college football, you think SEC,” he said. “It’s going to be great to go week in and week out playing against the best competition that’ll potentially get you ready for the next level.”

He has been at Oklahoma since last month, lifting weights, watching film and participating in player-led practices.

“It’s still kind of surreal,” he said. “App State had great facilities, … but the resources there [at Oklahoma], it’s just completely different.”

Everett was an offensive guard and defensive lineman for Lord Botetourt, which reached the Class 3 state title game during his junior and senior seasons. He was a Class 3 all-state first-team pick.

He picked Appalachian State over Virginia Tech in the spring of his junior year of high school.

Everett learned a new position — center — in college.

As an Appalachian State freshman, Everett was used in three games in 2021. That season still qualified as a redshirt year because he played in fewer than five games.

The 6-foot-4, 297-pound Everett started at center for the Mountaineers’ first six games last season, including an upset win at Texas A&M. His fellow Lord Botetourt graduate Kyle Arnholt played linebacker for the Mountaineers in that win.

After the sixth game — a loss at Texas State that dropped Appalachian State to 3-3 — he lost his starting job. He played in four more games off the bench. He earned second-team Freshman All-America honors from The Athletic.

Everett decided to enter the portal in April.

“It was best for me to achieve my goals of getting to the next level,” he said. “It’s a business decision.

“That’s always been my goal, to go to the NFL. … I had a pretty good year last year and maybe now if I got somewhere with a little bit more ... credentials, … I could be in that [NFL] conversation.”

Everett said he loved being at Appalachian State, which went 6-6 last year.

“I talk to at least 8-10 guys [on that team] on the daily,” he said. “That was kind of the hardest thing, was just leaving some of the guys that you’ve sweated with. … What made me feel good about my decision in leaving is I had support from the guys at App State.”

He phoned his father once he decided to enter the portal.

“They were out eating. And they got back in the car and he said, ‘All right, I’ve got your mom on speaker now.’ I said, ‘Well, I decided to enter the portal, but before you get mad, this was all Dad’s idea,’ because she didn’t want me entering,” Everett said.

Before entering the portal, Everett had talked to his former Lord Botetourt teammates Evan Eller (now playing for VMI), Trey Reiter (now playing for VMI), Zach Horton (now playing for James Madison) and Xavier Stephens (now playing for Furman).

“They were like, ‘Dude, I think you’ll be fine if you enter the portal,’” Everett said. “I was real worried that something bad may happen.

“So finally when I started getting offers, … immediately Zach called me and just called me an idiot.”

After entering the portal, Everett reaped scholarship offers from Oklahoma, Virginia Tech, Missouri, Colorado, Louisville, Maryland, Illinois, Cincinnati, UNLV, JMU, Liberty and Old Dominion.

“I’m a big college football fan, … so I could remember watching all these schools when I [was] younger,” Everett said. “I was making my childhood self happy.”

While finishing up the spring semester at Appalachian State, he made time to visit Oklahoma, Virginia Tech, Missouri and Cincinnati.

His visit to Oklahoma was during the weekend of the Sooners’ spring game.

“My dad got to meet [ex-Sooners star] Brian Bosworth. I thought he was going to cry,” Everett said.

Everett picked seven-time national champ Oklahoma in early May.

“You look at Oklahoma, it kind of speaks for itself on what they’ve done in the college football world,” he said. “You look at the O-line coach, Coach [Bill] Bedenbaugh, … he’s put talent year after year in the [NFL].

“And Coach [Brent] Venables is unbelievable. … When I left my official visit, it took everything in me not to commit on the spot.”

So he has now turned down Virginia Tech not once but twice.

“We might not be allowed back in Blacksburg ever again,” Everett cracked. “Still a Tech fan from growing up around here.”

Oklahoma was picked third in the Big 12 preseason media poll last week. The Sooners went just 6-7 overall and 3-6 in league play last year, which was Venables’ first season as their coach.

Everett said he will be competing in preseason practice for a starting job at offensive guard.

“If I come in there and I keep busting my butt, I have a really good chance to get some playing time or potentially take the starting job,” he said.