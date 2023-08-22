The goals were fairly simple for Liberty over its last five seasons as an FBS independent. Get to six or seven wins. Receive a bowl invitation. Treat the postseason berth to a lower-tier bowl game as a pseudo-championship appearance.

Those expectations have changed with the Flames entering their first season in Conference USA.

“It’s very exciting. It’s one of the things we talked about all the time,” offensive lineman X’Zauvea Gadlin said. “It was one of Coach [Jamey] Chadwell’s first points when he got here, was just the opportunity to play for a conference championship and what that really means.

“Before it was, hey, let’s make sure we get six wins, go get to a bowl game so we can have that as our championship. Now, it just means a little more when you’re fighting for a conference championship, especially in the position that we’re in.”

Liberty was picked to finish second in the league’s preseason media poll behind Western Kentucky. The Flames and Hilltoppers combined to receive all 22 first-place votes.

“It’s a very competitive conference,” safety Quinton Reese said, “and I feel like we’re going to have to compete every week.”

Reese was one of five players selected to the All-Conference USA preseason team. Wide receiver Noah Frith, Gadlin, defensive tackle Kendy Charles and placekicker Nick Brown were the others.

Those five return from a team that went 8-5 in Hugh Freeze’s final season at the helm.

Liberty posted a record of 40-22 during its time as an independent. That featured a trio of bowl victories; the program’s first wins over teams from the ACC (Syracuse and Virginia Tech in 2020) and SEC (Arkansas in 2022); and reaching the Associated Press Top 25 in both the 2020 and ’22 campaigns.

Those bowl appearances usually were pre-Christmas games (Cure Bowl, LendingTree Bowl and Boca Raton Bowl). Sure, trips to Orlando, Boca Raton and southern Alabama in December are attractive, but there’s an appeal to the Flames of being able to play in a conference championship game and possibly securing CUSA’s top bowl selection.

“We hope through our time that we can be a very productive team in this conference,” said Chadwell, who was hired to replace Freeze after the 2022 campaign. “Our goal and expectation are to compete for the championship every year and have a chance to be in the College Football Playoff.”

Those lofty expectations come with a roster Chadwell had to essentially rebuild from scratch following Freeze’s departure for Auburn.

Chadwell, fresh off a successful four-season stint at Coastal Carolina, had to replace nearly half of the roster following a slew of graduations and players electing to enter the transfer portal.

“We’ve got some really good players that have remained,” Chadwell said.

Those changes included retooling the running back corps after the Flames’ top two rushers (Dae Dae Hunter and Shedro Louis) entered the transfer portal.

Chadwell brought in Quinton Cooley (Wake Forest), James Jointer Jr. (Arkansas) and Billy Lucas (Duquesne) to fill the voids, with Cooley and Jointer both expected to shoulder the workload.

“From a talent standpoint, that was one of the areas we wanted to improve,” Chadwell said. "That group has a chance to be a good group, and they need to be.”

Chadwell spent the spring evaluating the Flames’ quarterbacks and entered preseason training camp with Johnathan Bennett and Kaidon Salter as the top two options.

The coach reiterated he wants a clear-cut starter and prefers to play only one quarterback.

“I like the guys in the room,” Chadwell said. “We’ll play who gives us the best chance to take care of the ball and [does] not put us in bad situations and who the locker room ultimately believes in and fights for.”

Liberty’s defense needs to replace key contributors Durrell Johnson, Mike Smith Jr., Ahmad Walker and Chris Megginson. They helped the Flames lead the nation in tackles for loss (121) and rank third in sacks (45).

Charles returns as the leader in the trenches. Reese is expected to become the leader in the secondary that JaVon Scruggs was for the past four seasons.

“I feel like as a team and as a unit we’re going to keep striking the stone and keep taking it day by day,” Reese said.

Liberty’s conference schedule features four consecutive midweek games in October, with a Thursday home contest against Sam Houston State followed by three consecutive Tuesday games.

The midweek games are part of the league’s media deal with CBS Sports Network and ESPN.

“We are routine based, but I think you have to look at it this way — we get the opportunity, our program, our conference, to be on national television. That is huge,” Chadwell said. “That’s huge for branding of our conference, especially for Liberty University and football and what we’re about. Whatever hiccups may occur, I think those are things you take in stride.”