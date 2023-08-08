COACH: Jeff Hafley (15-20 in three seasons)

2022 RECORD: 3-9, 2-6

2022 BOWL: none

RETURNING STARTERS: 8 on offense, 5 on defense

KEY PLAYERS: QB Emmett Morehead, RB Patrick Garwo, OG Christian Mahogany, DE Donovan Ezeiruaku, LB Vinny DePalma, CB Elijah Jones

KEY LOSSES: QB Phil Jurkovec, WR Zay Flowers, DT Chibueze Onuwuka, CB Josh DeBerry, S Jaiden Woodbey

JEFF HAFLEY ON THE RECEIVERS WITHOUT ZAY FLOWERS: "We'll miss Zay. I think everybody in the country would miss Zay. I like the group we have. Jaden Williams was a two-year starter; he missed the last six games last year. Joe Griffin caught the game-winner as a true freshman against N.C. State. Lewis Bond is a name you'll start to see. We've got a transfer, Ryan O'Keefe, who can fly. I don't think there's going to be a guy getting 15 [catches] a game like Zay. I think now we'll be more balanced."

HAFLEY ON THE OFFENSIVE LINE: "Christian Mahogany's back, probably the best guard in football. Our center [Drew Kendall] was a Freshman All-American. Ozzy Trapilo, in my opinion, will be a good draft pick at tackle. And then you've got Jack Conley and you've got Jude Bowry and you've got all these guys who played last year. And then you get [transfers] Kyle Hergel and Logan Taylor, who were both starters in college. So is there promise? Sounds like promise."

QB EMMETT MOREHEAD ON HIS GOAL: "My completion percentage has to be above 70% this year. I'm going to do that by checking the ball down and taking easier completions. I think with some of the talent that I know I have, I force throws in sometimes unnecessary situations. I just want to be safer with it and make sure that I'm not careless. We're going to take our shots and we're going to have big plays. It's just knowing when to say, 'Hey, they got us. They're playing the right coverage for this concept,’ and taking the check-down."