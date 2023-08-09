COACH: Dabo Swinney (161-39 in 15 seasons)

2022 RECORD: 11-3, 8-0; ACC champ

2022 BOWL: lost to Tennessee 31-14 in Orange Bowl

RETURNING STARTERS: 7 on offense, 8 on defense

KEY PLAYERS: QB Cade Klubnik, RB-RS Will Shipley, C Will Putnam, DT Tyler Davis, LB Jeremiah Trotter, LB Barrett Carter, S Andrew Mukuba

KEY LOSSES: QB D.J. Uiagalelei, TE Davis Allen, OT Jordan McFadden, DE Myles Murphy, DE K.J. Henry, DT Bryan Bresee, LB Trenton Simpson, PK B.T. Potter

QB CADE KLUBNIK ON NEW OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR GARRETT RILEY'S AIR RAID ATTACK: "He's got great schemes and great opportunities to get the playmakers the ball. The wide receivers we're going to have in our room this year, it makes it so fun for me. Looking at the talent that we have in our offensive room, you add that to the offense that he's bringing in, they go hand in hand. It's getting the ball downfield, obviously, but it's also giving Will Shipley and Phil Mafah and that offensive line the opportunity to go pound some yards, make big plays on the run."

KLUBNIK ON HAVING GAINED 25 POUNDS SINCE JANUARY 2022: "I feel like I've gotten stronger but I've also gotten faster, so it's really, really good. I feel like the best I've ever been. I can throw the ball more effortlessly with more touch but also more power. I feel ready. I had a great offseason training. I'm about 205 [pounds] now."

DABO SWINNEY ON TYLER DAVIS, WILL PUTNAM AND FIVE OTHER TIGERS RETURNING AS GRADUATES: "It starts with those seven graduates that could've all gone into the NFL Draft. They all chose to stay at Clemson. And they didn't choose to hang out and play on the lake for a year. They came back with a very focused vision and purpose of what they wanted to do individually and also as a team. These are guys I didn't expect to be back and now they're all back. That type of leadership has been great."