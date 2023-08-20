TYLER DAVIS

GRADUATE-STUDENT DEFENSIVE TACKLE

2022: second-team All-American; All-ACC first team; had 27 tackles, 9 1/2 tackles for loss, 5 1/2 sacks, one pass breakup, one fumble recovery and 15 quarterback pressures.

DAVIS ON HIS GOALS FOR THIS SEASON: "[I want to] take another step in my game — so being more dominant. My run game, got to get better in that. Got to get better in my pass rush a little bit. And just being a more in-tune football player, like looking at the down and distance a little bit more, knowing when I can pass rush and when should I get in my run stance."

CEDRIC GRAY

NORTH CAROLINA SENIOR LINEBACKER

2022: second-team All-American; All-ACC first team; led Power Five players with 145 tackles and 82 solo tackles; had one sack, 12 tackles for loss, two interceptions, six pass breakups, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

GRAY ON WHAT HELPED HIM SHINE LAST YEAR: "I tried to get better as a football player with technique. I tried to get in the film room more. I got stronger. The more experience you have, the more comfortable you are. Last year I really felt very comfortable on the field and knew where I wanted to go, knew the places where to be, and I was able to make plays because of it."

KAMREN KINCHENS

MIAMI JUNIOR SAFETY

2022: first-team All-American; All-ACC first team; had 59 tackles, six interceptions, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble; tied a school single-game record with three interceptions against Georgia Tech.

KINCHENS ON WHAT HELPED HIM BLOSSOM: "I've been growing into more of a film junkie, so I probably get into film way more than I'll be outside, honestly, just learning the keys of the offense and learning the defense through and through and knowing everybody’s job — knowing where the holes are in the defense and knowing how to protect certain things."

JARED VERSE

FLORIDA STATE FIFTH-YEAR SENIOR DEFENSIVE END

2022: All-ACC first team; had 48 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, nine sacks, three quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery and one blocked field goal; only player in ACC with four games of at least 2/12 tackles for loss.

VERSE ON THE KEY TO HIS DEVELOPMENT: "It was definitely all the hard work I put in that nobody else saw. Me and my little sister during COVID were working out in the garage — just me and her while it's hailing outside. Moments like that, I can't let those moments go to waste. I'm using every last bit of work I put in. I'm going to get out what I put in."

AYDAN WHITE

N.C. STATE FOURTH-YEAR JUNIOR CORNERBACK

2022: All-ACC first team; played the most coverage snaps (482) in the nation without allowing a touchdown; had 36 tackles, one sack, four interceptions and nine pass breakups.

WHITE ON WHAT HELPED HIM SUCCEED LAST YEAR: "Immense film study. My coach harped on being in the film room every day. He said just 30 minutes of film can help you tremendously with your game. I really took that to heart and really just watched film as much as I could on opposing players, on me from the season before, just so I could be better. When we get to the game, you could see a formation and you know what route combinations are going to come from that."