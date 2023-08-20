TYLER DAVIS
GRADUATE-STUDENT DEFENSIVE TACKLE
2022: second-team All-American; All-ACC first team; had 27 tackles, 9 1/2 tackles for loss, 5 1/2 sacks, one pass breakup, one fumble recovery and 15 quarterback pressures.
DAVIS ON HIS GOALS FOR THIS SEASON: "[I want to] take another step in my game — so being more dominant. My run game, got to get better in that. Got to get better in my pass rush a little bit. And just being a more in-tune football player, like looking at the down and distance a little bit more, knowing when I can pass rush and when should I get in my run stance."
CEDRIC GRAY
NORTH CAROLINA SENIOR LINEBACKER
2022: second-team All-American; All-ACC first team; led Power Five players with 145 tackles and 82 solo tackles; had one sack, 12 tackles for loss, two interceptions, six pass breakups, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
People are also reading…
GRAY ON WHAT HELPED HIM SHINE LAST YEAR: "I tried to get better as a football player with technique. I tried to get in the film room more. I got stronger. The more experience you have, the more comfortable you are. Last year I really felt very comfortable on the field and knew where I wanted to go, knew the places where to be, and I was able to make plays because of it."
KAMREN KINCHENS
MIAMI JUNIOR SAFETY
2022: first-team All-American; All-ACC first team; had 59 tackles, six interceptions, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble; tied a school single-game record with three interceptions against Georgia Tech.
KINCHENS ON WHAT HELPED HIM BLOSSOM: "I've been growing into more of a film junkie, so I probably get into film way more than I'll be outside, honestly, just learning the keys of the offense and learning the defense through and through and knowing everybody’s job — knowing where the holes are in the defense and knowing how to protect certain things."
JARED VERSE
FLORIDA STATE FIFTH-YEAR SENIOR DEFENSIVE END
2022: All-ACC first team; had 48 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, nine sacks, three quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery and one blocked field goal; only player in ACC with four games of at least 2/12 tackles for loss.
VERSE ON THE KEY TO HIS DEVELOPMENT: "It was definitely all the hard work I put in that nobody else saw. Me and my little sister during COVID were working out in the garage — just me and her while it's hailing outside. Moments like that, I can't let those moments go to waste. I'm using every last bit of work I put in. I'm going to get out what I put in."
AYDAN WHITE
N.C. STATE FOURTH-YEAR JUNIOR CORNERBACK
2022: All-ACC first team; played the most coverage snaps (482) in the nation without allowing a touchdown; had 36 tackles, one sack, four interceptions and nine pass breakups.
WHITE ON WHAT HELPED HIM SUCCEED LAST YEAR: "Immense film study. My coach harped on being in the film room every day. He said just 30 minutes of film can help you tremendously with your game. I really took that to heart and really just watched film as much as I could on opposing players, on me from the season before, just so I could be better. When we get to the game, you could see a formation and you know what route combinations are going to come from that."
Mark Berman (540) 981-3125