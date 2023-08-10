COACH: Mike Elko (9-4 in one season)

2022 RECORD: 9-4, 5-3

2022 BOWL: beat Central Florida 30-13 in Military Bowl

RETURNING STARTERS: 8 on offense, 8 on defense

KEY PLAYERS: QB Riley Leonard, WR-RS Jalon Calhoun, OT Graham Barton, C Jacob Monk, DT DeWayne Carter, S Brandon Johnson

KEY LOSSES: S Darius Joyner, LB Shaka Heyward

MIKE ELKO ON BUILDING UPON LAST SEASON: "There's this marketing piece of our program. We're trying to push what Duke football's capable of to our fan base, to our recruits, to people to just get them excited about what Duke football is. To all of those people, we're a nine-win team coming off a Military Bowl victory and here's all of the things that improved within our program that are going to allow that to continue to go in that direction. [But] to the guys in the locker room that [have] got to go out and compete opening Monday night against Clemson, it's a different thought process. It's, 'What are we going to do to give ourselves the opportunity to repeat that?’."

QB RILEY LEONARD ON HIS GROWTH: "Last year at this time, wasn't the starter. Kind of went into the season like a chicken with my head cut off. Didn't really know how to do things. But now we're perfecting, 'How do we run this route? How do we make sure we're protected on third down?’ I've been studying a lot of NFL quarterbacks on how they approach the game and the intangibles that come with that."

LEONARD ON OPENING AGAINST CLEMSON: "That's a huge opportunity for us, national television, Labor Day on Monday night. It's less of a challenge and more of an opportunity to prove to everybody that last year wasn't just a one-year fluke. Coach Elko, me and all these guys, we're here to stay and we're here to build this school into a dual-sport school — a football and basketball school. I can't be more excited to kick start the season against those guys."