COACH: Mike Norvell (56-31 in seven seasons, including 18-16 in three seasons at FSU)

2022 RECORD: 10-3, 5-3

2022 BOWL: beat Oklahoma in Cheez-It Bowl

RETURNING STARTERS: 7 on offense, 8 on defense

KEY PLAYERS: QB Jordan Travis, RB Trey Benson, WR Johnny Wilson, OT Robert Scott, OG D'Mitri Emmanuel, DE Jared Verse, CB Fentrell Cypress

KEY LOSSES: OG Dillan Gibbons, S Jammie Robinson

MIKE NORVELL ON THE TEAM: "When you look back at last year's team, what were those defining qualities? They finished. They responded. If you have a couple disappointing moments, where do you go from there? They chose to finish. You felt the closeness. You felt the things that have kind of helped retain players. The schedule we have, we're going to find some very challenging situations that we're going to be in. Where do we go from there? I've got a lot of confidence in this team and what they can do."

NORVELL ON WHAT HE LIKES ABOUT THE DEFENSE: "Depth. Experience. The versatility of our defensive front. The versatility of our defensive backfield has really got a chance to be special. I want to be the most relentless defense in the country in how we play because I believe we can. When you have that type of depth and guys with ability, it's going to be fun to see. We want to be able to create more takeaways. We want to be able to create more three-and-outs. I think it's going to be a great group."

DE JARED VERSE ON LAST SEASON'S LOSS TO CLEMSON: "Watching the game from last year, I'm getting upset because I'm looking at how many mistakes we made. Clemson's a good team; they will capitalize on any mistakes we make. We just can't make those same mistakes again. We brought in new players who aren't going to make those mistakes. I made a lot of mistakes back then; I won't make those same mistakes."