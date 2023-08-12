COACH: Brent Key (4-4 as interim coach last year)

2022 RECORD: 5-7, 4-4

2022 BOWL: none

RETURNING STARTERS: 5 on offense, 6 on defense

KEY PLAYERS: RB Dontae Smith, SS LaMiles Brooks

KEY LOSSES: QB Jeff Sims, RB Hassan Hall, DE Keion White, LB Ayinde Eley, LB Charlie Thomas

SS LaMILES BROOKS ON BRENT KEY: "Everybody was bought in when he was named interim [coach] and we went out and performed the way we did against Pitt and Duke. You could see, just the first [game with Key as coach], the Pitt game, the way that guys played at a different level. The care, the heart, the fire and desire that we had to play for him amidst the adversity we faced, it's kind of something that we just want to see continue."

BROOKS ON LAST SEASON: "We kind of let the little things become big things. And when those stack up, it can affect the game. The margin of error that you can make and get away with in football is very slim, and we kind of made too many. We lost a lot of close games. We could lose games to a blocked punt; that's a mental error. Now we as a team have collectively been more conscious about those mistakes. Our offseason program has kind of centered around those mistakes."

KEY ON NEW OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR BUSTER FAULKNER: "We're not going to go out and win 11 one-on-one matchups every game. We're not going to do it. We've got to have a sense of versatility on offense and be able to do different things. There's also his pedigree with quarterbacks, the guys he's worked with. He's played the position. But also he's able to walk in there and have zero ego, knowing that I have a quarterbacks coach on the staff. That was important to me, to have one person dedicated to coaching the quarterbacks in Chris Weinke. Chris is a strong personality; a lot of times it would scare different people off. Those two guys just really hit it off."