COACH: Jeff Brohm (66-44 in nine seasons at Western Kentucky and Purdue)

2022 RECORD: 8-5, 4-4

2022 BOWL: beat Cincinnati 24-7 in Fenway Bowl

RETURNING STARTERS: 4 on offense, 6 on defense

KEY PLAYERS: QB Jack Plummer, RB Jawhar Jordan, C Bryan Hudson, OT Renato Brown, DE Ashton Gillotte, PK James Turner

KEY LOSSES: QB Malik Cunningham, WR Tyler Hudson, OG Caleb Chandler, DE YaYa Diaby, LB Yasir Abdullah, CB Kei'Trel Clark

DE ASHTON GILLOTTE ON JEFF BROHM: "It was easy for us to buy into what he is saying. He came from Louisville — he's born and raised, played here. He's a great person and a great leader. He's a man of character. It's like a breath of life into the Louisville program. Especially with our fans, the response has been tremendous."

BROHM ON HAVING COACHED QB JACK PLUMMER AT PURDUE: "Jack has done a really good job. He's played in our system. He's smart, he's battle-tested, he's got experience. He's played a lot of football, so that helps. And there’s other key components, with a really good running back that's back on the team. We thought we had three really good, veteran offensive linemen that were back, and then we kind of just pieced some things together with that. And on defense, there's a couple good pieces, too. So I just think you build the team around those guys."

RB JAWHAR JORDAN ON BROHM'S OFFENSIVE SCHEME: "A lot different [from Louisville's old offense] — just the gap schemes and being more versatile with the offense as far as passing concepts, RPO styles. The ball is definitely going to be spread out; you might not know who's going to get the ball. It's going to be more passing, but he runs the ball as well. Their running back from Purdue last year had almost 1,000 yards."