COACH: Mario Cristobal (67-67 in 12 seasons, including 5-7 at Miami)

2022 RECORD: 5-7, 3-5

2022 BOWL: none

RETURNING STARTERS: 5 on offense, 7 on defense

KEY PLAYERS: QB Tyler Van Dyke, RB Henry Parrish, OG Javion Cohen, DE Akheem Mesidor, S Kamren Kinchens, PK Andres Borregales

KEY LOSSES: TE Will Mallory, CB Tyrique Stevenson, CB D.J. Ivey, P Lou Hedley

MARIO CRISTOBAL ON NEW DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR LANCE GUIDRY: "Very disruptive. Aggressive with movement and pressure but also very intelligently using simulated pressures and changing the picture with disguised coverage. He makes it very difficult to hone in on what you're doing. When an offense comes out of its huddle or if they're going fast, they're going to have to I.D. it and call it and then that picture may move pre-snap or post-snap. The back end may rotate or not."

QB TYLER VAN DYKE ON NEW OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR SHANNON DAWSON'S AIR-RAID-TYPE SCHEME: "The personnel we have fits exactly what Coach Dawson expects of his offense and scheme. We huddle. We have wristbands. Coach Dawson wants to utilize the running back as well. [So] it's not a true Mississippi State [offense], pass every play where you can check to a run. I don't think it's a true Air Raid, but it definitely is up there. It allows the quarterback to play free, go out there, just change plays when needed based on what the defense gives you. The difference from last year is the freedom."

VAN DYKE ON LAST SEASON: "Facing adversity is where we struggled last year. Going down early put us in a bad spot. It all starts with leadership. We've practiced a bunch of summer workout conditionings [where] we have faced a bunch of adversity — we're carrying sand bags linked to each other. It's tough work. You've got to fight through the adversity of your own self-pain to fight for your brother next to you."