COACH: Dave Doeren (95-58 in 12 seasons, including 72-54 in 10 years at State)

2022 RECORD: 8-4, 4-4

2022 BOWL: lost to Maryland 16-12 in Duke's Mayo Bowl

RETURNING STARTERS: 6 on offense, 5 on defense

KEY PLAYERS: QB Brennan Armstrong, OT Timothy McKay, LB Payton Wilson, CB Aydan White

KEY LOSSES: QB Devin Leary, OG Chandler Zavala, C Grant Gibson, DT Cory Durden, LB Drake Thomas, S Tanner Ingle, PK Christopher Dunn

DAVE DOEREN ON NEW OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR ROBERT ANAE'S SCHEME: "Super happy for [ex-coordinator] Tim Beck to be a head coach [at Coastal Carolina]. And when that opportunity presented itself to me to to hire an offensive coordinator, I felt being different, it was time to do that. The players felt like they let us down a little bit with the statistics we had offensively. I think they wanted some change over there systematically. Robert Anae is a really creative guy."

DOEREN ON THE DEFENSE: "This group wants to show that they're as good or better [as last year's unit]. Now they've got to go do that. We have a lot of good pieces back on defense. I like the two corners, Aydan [White] and Shyheim [Battle]. Jakeen Harris and Devan Boykin — [like] what they bring at safety. Our D-line rotation is really good right now. Anxious to see the linebackers step up and see what those guys can do. It's a good group. They hear the same things [the media] are saying: 'Are you good enough?’"

UVA-TURNED-STATE QB BRENNAN ARMSTRONG ON THIS YEAR'S GAME AT UVA: "It's going to be great. I might some boos, I might get some cheers, I don't know what I'm going to get. But basically a home-field advantage for me. Maybe not for the rest of our guys, but for me, home-field advantage. I'm looking forward to seeing the guys, but it's game time when we go there. I'm sure they're the same way. When they see me, I guarantee they're trying to knock my head off."