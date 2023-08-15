COACH: Mack Brown (274-144-1 in 34 seasons, including 99-68-1 in two stints combined at UNC)

2022 RECORD: 9-5, 6-2 (Coastal Division champ)

2022 BOWL: lost to Oregon 28-27 in Holiday Bowl

RETURNING STARTERS: 6 on offense, 7 on defense

KEY PLAYERS: QB Drake Maye, WR Tez Walker, C Corey Graynor, LB Cedric Gray, LB Power Echols, P Ben Kiernan

KEY LOSSES: WR Josh Downs, WR Antoine Green, OT Asim Richards, DT Raymond Vohasek, CB Storm Duck

MACK BROWN ON LAST SEASON: "We had a really good season for North Carolina. Nine wins, division championship, playing in the ACC championship game. We lost three games on the last play of the game. Clemson was better than we were [in the ACC title game], but we turned the ball over three times and had a field goal blocked. That's a good year. We want to have a great year. What we've got to do is do little things better to make sure that we can win all the games instead of nine."

BROWN ON NEW OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR CHIP LINDSEY: "We'd run the Air Raid offense, it was good. We didn't want to change the passing game. We wanted to tweak it, we didn't want to change it. But we had to get back to a better running game. The last two years we've been middle of the road [running the ball] and that's not good enough. Chip was the perfect hire from my standpoint because he loves the Air Raid offense. At the same time, he brings a better running game than we've had."

BROWN ON THE DEFENSE ENTERING ITS SECOND SEASON WITH COORDINATOR GENE CHIZIK: "Gene had been out [of football] for five years, so he missed some things and had to catch up. And he realized that. Gene's a tremendous coach with a real chip on his shoulder right now because he knows we didn't get accomplished what we wanted to last year. Offenses are spread out so much more. They're going so fast that you've got to call [the defense] and you've got to go. And when you sit down for five years, you lose some of that."