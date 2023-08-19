ORONDE GADSDEN II

SYRACUSE JUNIOR TIGHT END

2022: All-ACC first team; had 61 catches for 969 yards and six touchdowns; led all tight ends nationally in receiving yards; broke the Syracuse single-season records for catches and receiving yards by a tight end; broke the Syracuse record for the most catches by a sophomore at any position.

SYRACUSE COACH DINO BABERS ON GADSDEN: "He's a very consistent guy. He's changed his body. He was under 200 pounds last year; now I think he's somewhere around 228. He knows what he wants to do and he's extremely focused on getting there. Because of his maturity, I think he's older than his years."

DRAKE MAYE

NORTH CAROLINA THIRD-YEAR SOPHOMORE QUARTERBACK

2022: ACC player of the year; ACC rookie of the year; won the Shaun Alexander Award as the national freshman of the year; broke school single-season marks for completions (342), attempts (517) and passing yards (4,321); tied school single-season mark for TD passes (38); ran for 698 yards and seven TDs.

MAYE ON THIS YEAR'S GOALS: "I'm a little different than a lot of quarterbacks. The way I can run with my feet and extend plays, teams are going to try to make me stay patient, and I've got to learn to kind of take that and take what the defense gives me. And [another goal is] just being smart when I'm running, knowing when the smart time to run and get down [is] and knowing when I could try to break some tackles and get in the open field."

WILL SHIPLEY

CLEMSON JUNIOR RUNNING BACK

2022: made ACC history by earning All-ACC first-team honors at three positions (running back, all-purpose back and return specialist); finalist for Paul Hornung Award, which goes to nation's most versatile player; ran for 1,182 yards and 15 TDs on 210 carries and had 38 catches for 242 yards; returned 14 kickoffs for 324 yards; only player in the nation in 2022 with at least 1,150 rushing yards, at least 200 receiving yards and at least 300 kickoff return yards.

CLEMSON QB CADE KLUBNIK ON SHIPLEY: "He wants everything. He's one of the most competitive people I've ever met. One of the nicest people that you'll ever meet [but] then he's just gritty. He's fighting for every single yard he will ever get. He won't let anybody on the field outwork him — nobody."

JORDAN TRAVIS

FLORIDA STATE SIXTH-YEAR SENIOR QUARTERBACK

2022: All-ACC second team; completed 226 of 353 passes for 3,214 yards and 24 TDs; ran for 417 yards and seven TDs on 82 carries; caught a TD pass; only player in FSU history with at least 20 TD passes and seven rushing TDs in a season; had 3,361 yards of total offense.

TRAVIS ON HIS RISE: "I was ranked as one of the worst quarterbacks in the ACC a couple years ago; I remember everything. I came a long way. It's been a journey. And I know where I've been before. I know I've been down in the dumps. I know there's times where I didn't want to walk out of my room. And now everyone wants to pat me on the back. But I know where I've been."

JOHNNY WILSON

FLORIDA STATE FOURTH-YEAR JUNIOR RECEIVER

2022: All-ACC second team; had 43 catches for 897 yards and five TDs; ranked third in nation with 22 catches of at least 20 yards; ranked fifth nationally with an average of 20.8 yards per catch; broke an FSU bowl record and a Cheez-It Bowl record with 202 receiving yards against Oklahoma.

FSU COACH MIKE NORVELL ON WILSON: "You’re 6-7, you’re 240 pounds, you can run, you can bend, he’s got all of that. But [it's] the work that he puts in. A lot of people will talk about wanting to be great; he’s working to become great. He’s an X-factor-type player. He can change a game by himself. So unselfish. He’s just a really special, special young man with that size-speed combination and just the way he works."