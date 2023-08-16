PAT NARDUZZI ON THE DEFENSE: "I go back to the bowl game, where we really played with our JV team out there. Eight NFL-caliber guys and only one of them played in that game and we still beat a No. 18 UCLA team that's pretty athletic. And we're much better than we were then. Those were some babies on the field that day and they've kind of grown up in the offseason."

NARDUZZI ON BC GRAD TRANSFER QB PHIL JURKOVEC: "He's a Pittsburgh guy. I didn't have to teach him where the good restaurants are; he knew. His relationship with Frank Cignetti, our offensive coordinator, is not new. He's had a previous relationship with him [when they were both] at BC. So that offense and the terminology, that was an even easier transition."

JURKOVEC ON TRANSFERRING TO PITT: "Some quarterbacks have trouble going under center and doing some of the play-action stuff that we like to do [at Pitt]. It fits me. I can play in the pocket and also scramble. If [being at Pitt] doesn't work out, it doesn't work out, but I think we're set up for it to really work out and for it to be special. It feels like everything has led up to this point. I just want to do it for the city of Pittsburgh. There's been great football before me and there will be great football after me, and if I can be a little wrinkle in that, that's what I'm going for. New opportunity, but there is carryover. I'm familiar with the city, I'm familiar with the coaches and the system."