COACH: Dino Babers (73-64 in 11 seasons, including 36-48 in seven years at Syracuse)

2022 RECORD: 7-6, 4-4

2022 BOWL: lost to Minnesota 28-20 in Pinstripe Bowl

RETURNING STARTERS: 6 on offense, 7 on defense

KEY PLAYERS: QB Garrett Shrader, TE Oronde Gadsden, LB Marlowe Wax

KEY LOSSES: RB Sean Tucker, OT Matthew Bergeron, LB Mikel Jones, CB Garrett Williams

QB GARRETT SHRADER ON NEW OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR JASON BECK: "Every year of my college career I've had a different OC. This will be the first time with the same offense. Coach Beck I had as my quarterbacks coach [last year], so we think the same. So I'm used to the way he wants me to read things. We learned throughout the year because it was a new offense. But now we have a whole year of that [under our belt] and going into this year I'm excited because we have all the pieces we need and he's a creative mind. It's very backyard football, but at the same time it's very calculated. A lot of trick plays we did last year, we can build on that."

LB MARLOWE WAX ON NEW DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR ROCKY LONG: "He's a guru. He really knows football through and through. He's seen it change, he's seen it speed up. He knows his [3-3-5] defense through and through; he was around when it first came. It's great [that the team kept the 3-3-5]. I love the defense because a lot of teams don't go against it week in and week out. It's great for what we have, putting more speed on the field and more guys that can move around."

SHRADER ON WHETHER THE RUNNING GAME WILL BE AS GOOD WITHOUT SEAN TUCKER: "We will be a more effective run team this year just because of the way we're doing things, the way we're going to get into sets. LeQuint Allen is a very good running back, Juwaun Price behind him. The skill sets are different, but they are just as competent. Expect big things out of LeQuint this year."