COACH: Dave Clawson (149-133 in 23 seasons, including 59-53 in nine seasons at Wake)

2022 RECORD: 8-5, 3-5

2022 BOWL: beat Missouri 27-17 in Gasparilla Bowl

RETURNING STARTERS: 5 on offense, 4 on defense

KEY PLAYERS: QB Mitch Griffis, RB Justice Ellison, WR Jahmal Banks, OT DeVonte Gordon, C Michael Jurgens, DE Jasheen Davis

KEY LOSSES: QB Sam Hartman, OG Sean Maginn, DT Kobie Turner, WR A.T. Perry

DAVE CLAWSON ON MITCH GRIFFIS SUCCEEDING WAKE-TURNED-NOTRE-DAME QB SAM HARTMAN: "He's been in those meetings with Sam and [QBs coach Warren Ruggiero] every day for three years. So there's going to be no surprises of how we game plan, how we prepare. One of the reasons we have such faith in Mitch is very few backups can prepare like they're the starter. Mitch never took his foot off the gas when he was the backup. He's been preparing as the starter for three years."

GRIFFIS ON FACING HARTMAN AND NOTRE DAME THIS YEAR: "I'm not going to sit here and lie and say I'm not interested in that game. I think everybody in our program is really excited for that game. And I tell you what, he wants to kick our tail too. It's a mutual competitiveness, a mutual respect. Sam did amazing things for five years for our program. I can't thank him enough for what he's done for me personally as a mentor and as a friend. I'm always rooting for him. I hope they go 11-1. It's going to be an awesome game."

CLAWSON ON THE DEFENSE: "Last year we defended the run better than we've ever defended the run at Wake Forest. We were better on first and second down than we've been in years. [But] we gave up too many big plays and we didn't generate turnovers. Those are the big goals for our defense. Create more turnovers, give up less explosive plays and become a better third-down and a better red-zone defense."