LYNCHBURG — Kobe Singleton’s pick-six highlighted a five-interception day by the Liberty defense as the Flames defeated Bowling Green 34-24 in a season opener Saturday.

It was the 100th career win for new Liberty coach Jamey Chadwell.

Kaidon Salter threw two touchdown passes for Liberty.

Singleton’s 36-yard return of a Connor Bazelak pass helped stake Liberty to a 21-0 lead in the second quarter. Brylan Green and Quinton Reese also intercepted Bazelak in the second quarter.

Camden Orth was picked off twice in the second half by linebacker Jerome Jolly Jr. after the Falcons cut the deficit to a touchdown.

JMU 38, Bucknell 3

HARRISONBURG — Kaelon Black ran for 125 yards on 10 carriers, three teammates scored rushing touchdowns and James Madison opened the season with a victory over FCS Bucknell.

Bucknell crossed midfield only twice, turning the ball over on downs at the JMU 23 in the first quarter and kicking a 49-yard field goal on the last play of the first half.

In picking up their 21st straight home-opening win, the Dukes piled up 436 yards, 261 coming on the ground. After taking a 3-0 lead into the second quarter, starting quarterback Alonzo Barnett III scored on a 9-yard run in the first minute and Latrele Palmer had a 13-yard scoring run.

Muskingum 31, Ferrum 20

Doug Crawford threw for 223 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 78 yards and a TD to lead the Muskies to a season-opening win in New Concord, Ohio.

Richmond graduate transfer Braxton Hughes completed 18 of 32 passes for 195 yards and one TD in his Ferrum debut. He also ran for a TD.

Ferrum’s Seth Deaton kicked a 40-yard field goal — his second field goal of the game — to cut the lead to 28-20 with 4:13 left.

No. 25 Salisbury 28, W&L 7

The Generals fumbled the ball away four times, paving the way for three Salisbury touchdowns, as the Sea Gulls picked up a season-opening win in Lexington.

Jacob Romero ran for 115 yards and one TD for Washington and Lee. Stephen Murrin completed nine of 20 passes for 68 yards.

CNU 45, SVU 0

Matt Dzierski completed 13 of 15 passes for 129 yards and ran for 45 yards and three TDs to lead Christopher Newport to a season-opening win in Newport News.

Taizuan Brown intercepted an Isaiah Maxey pass and returned it 32 yards for a touchdown.

Southern Virginia was held to 28 rushing yards and 26 passing yards.

Hampton 35, Grambling State 31

Christopher Zellous threw for 155 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 114 yards and two TDs to help the Pirates win the Brick City Classic at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J.

The season opener was the teams’ first meeting in 17 years.

Grambling’s Chance Williams scored on a 3-yard run to cut the lead to 35-31 with 57 seconds left.

Va. State 33, Norfolk State 24

Upton Bailey rushed for 183 yards and a TD on 18 carries and NCAA Division II member Virginia State survived a gaffe in the final seconds to defeat FCS member Norfolk State in a season opener in Norfolk.

The Trojans stopped quarterback Otto Kuhns a yard short of a first down at the VSU 4-yard line with 59 seconds remaining. Three rushes left the Trojans with a fourth down at their 6. Reserve quarterback Jordan Davis rolled out into the end zone and went upfield to run out the clock but was pushed out of bounds at the 6 with a second remaining. Norfolk State came out to attempt a tying field goal, but the snap was high and Dante Clark scooped it up and returned it the other way for a touchdown.