Ten intriguing nonconference games featuring ACC teams.

OLD DOMINION AT VIRGINIA TECH

Sept. 2: The Monarchs knocked off the Hokies 20-17 last season. The 8 p.m. game will be televised by the ACC Network. The Monarchs went just 3-9 overall and 2-6 in Sun Belt play last season. They have been picked last in the Sun Belt's East Division in the league's preseason coaches poll. They return linebacker Jason Henderson, who had 186 tackles last year.

VIRGINIA VS. TENNESSEE

Sept. 2: The Cavaliers and Volunteers will square off at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, in a noon game that will air on WSET. The Volunteers went 11-2 overall and 6-2 in Southeastern Conference play last season. Joe Milton, who earned most valuable player honors in the team's Orange Bowl win over Clemson last season, takes over at quarterback for Hendon Hooker. These teams have not met since the January 1991 Sugar Bowl. Tennessee has been picked second in the SEC's Eastern Division in the league's preseason media poll.

NORTH CAROLINA VS. SOUTH CAROLINA

Sept. 2: The teams will square off at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The 7:30 p.m. game will be televised by WSET. ESPN's "College GameDay" will originate from Charlotte that morning. Blacksburg High School and Virginia Tech graduate Shane Beamer is entering his third season as the Gamecocks' coach. His team went 8-5 overall and 4-4 in the SEC last season. Beamer's team beat North Carolina 38-21 in the Duke's Mayo Bowl in December 2021. South Carolina has been picked third in the SEC's Eastern Division in the league's preseason poll. Spencer Rattler (3,026 passing yards) is back.

FLORIDA STATE VS. LSU

Sept. 3: These squads will meet at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The 7:30 p.m. game will air on WSET. LSU went 10-4 overall and 6-2 in the SEC last year. The Seminoles beat LSU 24-23 in New Orleans last season. The Tigers have been picked second in the SEC's Western Division in the league's preseason poll. QB Jayden Daniels (3,798 yards of total offense) and receiver Malik Nabers (72 catches) are back.

TEXAS A&M AT MIAMI

Sept. 9: The Aggies beat Miami 17-9 last fall. The 2:30 p.m. rematch will be televised by WSET. The Aggies were just 5-7 overall and 2-6 in SEC play last season. Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher has brought in Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator. The Aggies have been picked third in the SEC's Western Division in the league's preseason poll.

VMI AT NORTH CAROLINA STATE

Sept. 16: The 2 p.m. game will be nationally televised on the CW network, including local affiliate WWCW (CW5), thanks to the ACC's new deal with the CW. These teams have not met since 1946. VMI went 1-10 overall and 0-8 in the Southern Conference last year. FCS member VMI’s last win over an FBS team came against Virginia Tech in 1981, which was VMI’s final season at the FBS level. Since then, VMI has gone 0-39 against FBS teams, including a 44-10 loss at Wake Forest last year.

PITTSBURGH AT WEST VIRGINIA

Sept. 16: Pitt beat WVU 38-31 in "The Backyard Brawl" last year. The 7:30 p.m. game will air on WSET. West Virginia went just 5-7 overall and 3-6 in the Big 12 last year. The Mountaineers have been picked to finish last in the Big 12 preseason media poll.

NOTRE DAME AT CLEMSON

Nov. 4: This game will air on WSET. Clemson is one of six ACC teams on Notre Dame's schedule this year, along with N.C. State, Duke, Louisville, Pittsburgh and Wake Forest. Former Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman is Notre Dame's new signal-caller. The Fighting Irish beat Clemson 35-14 last year. Notre Dame went 9-4 last season.

GEORGIA AT GEORGIA TECH

Nov. 25: The Bulldogs have won the last two College Football Playoff championships. Georgia has beaten Georgia Tech five straight times, including a 37-14 win last year. Georgia went 15-0 overall and 8-0 in the SEC last year. Kirby Smart's team welcomes back tight end Brock Bowers (63 catches), receiver Ladd McConkey (58 catches) and linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson (70 tackles). Georgia has been picked to win both the SEC's Eastern Division and the SEC title in the league's preseason poll.

KENTUCKY AT LOUISVILLE

Nov. 25: Kentucky beat Louisville 26-13 last season. Kentucky went 7-6 overall and 3-5 in the SEC last year. North Carolina State transfer Devin Leary is Kentucky's new quarterback. Kentucky has been picked fourth in the SEC's Eastern Division in the league's preseason poll.