The kickoff times and broadcast originations for the Virginia football team’s first two games of the 2023 season as well as three non-Saturday games were announced on Wednesday.

The Cavaliers' season-opening game against Tennessee at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Saturday, Sept. 2 will kick off at noon and be broadcast on ABC. The following Saturday (Sept. 9), Virginia's home opener against James Madison in Scott Stadium will start at noon and be televised by ESPNU.

The Wahoos' Sept. 15 contest at Maryland will kick off at 7 p.m. and be carried on FS1. Virginia’s previously announced Friday, Sept. 22 home game against North Carolina State has been designated as a 7:30 p.m. kickoff and will air on ESPN.

The Cavaliers' Thursday, Nov. 9 game at Louisville will also be a 7:30 p.m. kickoff and air on ESPN.

After the first three weeks of the season, game times and TV network selections will be announced weekly with the ACC’s television partners making their choices utilizing a 12-day advance notice beginning Monday, Sept. 11 (for games on Saturday, Sept. 23).

ACC television partners also reserve the right to use a six-day flex selection notice on a limited basis during the season that also begins on Sept. 11 for games of Sept. 16.