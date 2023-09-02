LEXINGTON — Danny Rocco enjoyed a successful — and dramatic — debut as VMI’s football coach.

Collin Ironside teamed with VJ Johnson on a 25-yard touchdown pass with 51 seconds left to give the Keydets a 12-7 win over Davidson on Saturday at Foster Stadium.

The Keydets (1-0) snapped a nine-game losing streak, winning for the first time since the second game of last season.

“[The win] meant a lot, coming off a 1-10 season,” said linebacker Eric Rankin, who had 14 tackles. “We had a rough year last year.”

So what was the locker-room celebration like?

“It’s been a long time coming,” Johnson said. “It was super exciting. A lot of energy, a lot of good vibes.”

“Out of respect sometimes, they turn the music off when I walk in,” Rocco said. “I walked in and I said, ‘No, turn it up, turn it up.’”

Was Rocco awarded the game ball?

“They better give me that ball,” Rocco said. “We were practicing out here the other day and the last play we ran was ‘Victory,’ where [Ironside] takes a knee. And he gave me the ball. And I said, ‘Don’t give it to me on Thursday, give it to me on Saturday.’”

Rocco previously steered Liberty, Richmond and Delaware. He was a defensive analyst at Penn State last fall.

“I love the culture he’s instilled here,” Ironside said. “We’re a completely different football team from last year.”

Rocco said winning his VMI debut meant a lot to him.

“We put in a lot of work,” Rocco said. “When you wind it back to December, January, what we did in the spring, what we did in summer camp, it was obvious to me that we made a lot of improvement.”

Davidson (0-1), a nonscholarship football program, is coming off its third straight FCS playoff appearance. The Pioneer Football League team is steered by Scott Abell, who had a successful reign in Lexington as Washington and Lee’s coach from 2012-17.

VMI beat Davidson for the second time in three years.

Johnson hauled in an Ironside pass at the Davidson 23-yard line and sprinted up the left sideline for the winning 25-yard TD catch. It was his lone reception of the game. The fourth-year junior said it was the biggest catch of his VMI career.

“I was trying to make the first guy miss,” Johnson said. “As soon as I broke that tackle, I just [saw] the blockers set up.”

The subsequent two-point conversion pass was incomplete.

Johnson’s catch capped a 12-play, 85-yard drive. The series included a 3-yard run by Hunter Rice (Lord Botetourt) on third-and-2 from the VMI 26; a 14-yard pass to Isaiah Lemmond on third-and-10 from the VMI 40; and a 28-yard pass to Aidan Twombly on third-and-20 from the VMI 30.

“We were probably gassed,” Abell said of his defense on that drive.

Ironside completed 17 of 27 passes for 239 yards and one TD with one interception. He completed five passes on the winning drive.

VMI’s Alex Oliver picked off a 44-yard pass with three seconds left to seal the win.

The Keydets held Abell’s option scheme to 184 yards of total offense, including just 101 on the ground.

“Schematically, their [defensive] staff really was a step ahead of myself,” Abell said. “They forced a lot of inside runs. But we probably gave up on trying to get it to the perimeter too soon.”

“We really did work tirelessly on this game with our defensive game plan,” Rocco said. “What they do is really hard to defend. … We gave them so many different looks. … We had 10 Davidson practices; the last five camp practices were for Davidson.”

VMI turned the ball over twice in Davidson territory in the first half.

But Grant Swinehart burst up the middle on a 14-yard run to give VMI a 6-0 lead late in the second quarter. Caden Beck’s extra-point kick was wide left.

Davidson took a 7-6 lead late in the third quarter.

On fourth-and-2, Christian Berry caught a Luke Durkin pass at the VMI 4 and headed to the end zone for a 24-yard TD reception.

The Keydets drove into Davidson territory in the fourth quarter. On fourth-and-7 from the Davidson 25, Rocco opted to try a 42-yard field goal. But Beck’s field-goal attempt was wide right with 6:32 to go.

VMI no longer has standout place-kicker Jerry Rice, who joined East Carolina as a graduate transfer.

VMI 12, Davidson 7

Davidson 0 0 7 0 — 7

VMI 0 6 0 6 — 12

Second Quarter

VMI—Swinehart 14 run (kick failed), 1:11.

Third Quarter

Davidson—Berry 24 pass from Durkin (Zouagui kick), 3:32.

Fourth Quarter

VMI—Johnson 25 pass from Ironside (pass failed), :51.

DC VMI

First downs 8 22

Rushes-yards 39-101 45-171

Passing 83 239

Comp-Att-Int 6-12-1 17-27-1

Punts-Avg. 9-44 5-41

Fumbles-Lost 2-0 2-1

Penalties-Yards 1-5 7-52

Time of Poss. 27:48 32:12

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Davidson, Adams 12-35, Sheron 8-25, Valor 8-24, McCurdy 4-12, Maione 2-3, Durkin 4-2, Cleland 1-0; VMI, Raymond 12-62, Rice 14-40, Knox 4-33, Swinehart 4-22, Ironside 10-15, team 1-minus-1.

PASSING—Davidson, Durkin 6-12-1 83; VMI, Ironside 17-27-1 239.

RECEIVING—Davidson, Maione 2-19, Reina 1-34, Berry 1-24, Freeman 1-5, Valor 1-1, Weaver 1-0, Sheron 1-0; VMI, Knox 5-64, Raymond 5-33, Twombly 3-83, Lemmond 2-19, Johnson 2-25, DaSilva 1-15, White-Muhammad 1-0.