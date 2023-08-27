LEXINGTON — The VMI football team won only one game last season.

So the Keydets are hungry for victories this season. And they hope new coach Danny Rocco can guide them to a turnaround.

“Coach Rocco’s really been preaching the ‘All In’ mentality and I think everyone’s really buying into that,” running back Hunter Rice, a Lord Botetourt graduate, said Thursday after practice.

“Our team is more of a team now. We’re more together. I feel like the past couple years, we might have had a few individuals here and then there was a team. But I feel like this year it’s just one team.”

VMI hired Rocco, who has been a head coach at Liberty, Richmond and Delaware, in December. He spent last season as a defensive analyst at Penn State. Rocco succeeds Scott Wachenheim, who resigned in November after guiding VMI for eight seasons.

“We’ve had a really tough camp,” Rice said. “Coach Rocco’s made it tough because he knows that a 1-10 season is not what anybody wants.”

The Keydets entered last year coming off back-to-back winning seasons, including a spring 2021 campaign that saw VMI win the Southern Conference title and reach the FCS playoffs.

But the Keydets went just 1-10 overall and 0-8 in SoCon play last year, ending the season on a nine-game skid.

“Last year left a bad taste in a lot of our mouths,” cornerback Alex Oliver said. “Since Coach Rocco got in, we’ve been trying to get that taste out of our mouth.

“He has a lot of knowledge. He’s been a lot of places. … We’re just leaning into what he’s coaching.”

VMI, which must replace six starters on offense and five on defense, averaged just 16.1 points last fall.

“Our offense needs to step up this year,” Rice said.

Quarterback Seth Morgan, who started eight games last year, has transferred to Division II member Shepherd. He threw for 1,283 yards last year and for 2,175 yards two seasons ago.

Collin Ironside will start at quarterback this season. The fourth-year junior played in four games last fall, starting once, before injuring his collarbone. He threw for 437 yards last year and for 623 yards two seasons ago.

Collin Shannon, who started twice last fall, will be the backup QB.

Running back Korey Bridy, who ran for 493 yards last fall, has graduated. But Rice (235 rushing yards) and Rashad Raymond (221 rushing yards) are back. So is Grant Swinehart.

VMI — which does not have a graduate school — will miss receiver Leroy Thomas, who has joined Western Michigan as a graduate transfer.

But receivers Chance Knox (58 catches) and Isaiah Lemmond (29 catches) are back, as is tight end Aidan Twombly (18 catches).

VMI returns starters Will Reid, Tommy Inge and Austin Doyle on the offensive line. William Fleming graduate Tyriq Poindexter will be at offensive tackle after having an eligibility issue last season.

“Poindexter’s got ton of talent,” Rocco said.

VMI has scrapped the, no-huddle, pass-happy, up-tempo Air Raid offense.

“I know last year VMI went fast, fast, fast, fast,” Rocco said. “The defense tends to catch up to that. … We want to be able to change tempo, … have a variety of different ways to snap the ball.”

VMI’s primary set will feature one running back, one tight end and three receivers. But VMI will also use a set with two running backs, a set with two tight ends and a set with no tight end.

“We’ve definitely installed some new formations here — a little bit of under-center stuff, a little bit more two-back stuff,” Rice said.

The defense will miss 2022 third-team Associated Press All-American linebacker Stone Snyder, who joined Virginia Tech as a graduate transfer before leaving the Hokies; defensive lineman Charles Dixon, who joined Shepherd as a graduate transfer; and defensive back Aljareek Malry, who joined Ball State as a graduate transfer.

But Oliver is back in the secondary. He had 74 tackles, three interceptions and 10 pass breakups last fall, earning All-SoCon honors.

“I was blessed to have a good year last year on a not-so-good team,” he said.

Lord Botetourt graduate Evan Eller, who had 99 tackles at linebacker last fall, will play a hybrid linebacker/safety role this year in the team’s 3-4 defense.

Other defensive players of note are linebackers Christian Dunn (75 tackles, 6 1/2 sacks) and Eric Rankin; defensive backs Tahj Summey, Shamus Jones and Josh Knapp; and defensive lineman Geoffrey Speight.

“Speight is really talented,” Rocco said.

Place-kicker Jerry Rice has joined East Carolina as a graduate transfer, but All-SoCon punter Jack Culbreath is back.

VMI will open Sept. 2 against visiting Davidson, which is steered by former Washington and Lee coach Scott Abell. Defending Pioneer Football League champ Davidson, which is coming off three straight FCS playoff appearances, lost to VMI two seasons ago.

The Keydets will visit Patriot League member Bucknell on Sept. 9. Bucknell was the only team that lost to VMI last fall.

VMI will step up in weight class to visit North Carolina State on Sept. 16. VMI will reap $425,000 for the game.