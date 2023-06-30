The near six-hour car ride from the University of Pittsburgh back to Salem one week ago gave Moritz Schmoranzer more than enough time to replay his official visit back in his mind, talk with North Cross defensive line coach Brett Jones, and get some needed rest.

The obvious topic Schmoranzer and Jones touched on was whether the Panthers’ football program — and Western Pennsylvania in general — fit what the offensive lineman was looking for at the college level. Pat Narduzzi and his staff brought out all the stops to entice Schmoranzer, and the rising senior spent plenty of time chatting with the current players on the roster.

Schmoranzer got a few hours of sleep as Jones drove through the West Virginia backroads and headed toward Virginia. Once Schmoranzer woke up, he knew where he was going to verbally commit.

“I was like, ‘Well, this is it,’” he said early Friday evening.

Schmoranzer announced his verbal commitment to Pitt at Jones’ house with his friends, teammates and coaches in attendance. Pitt and Miami were his final two, with Virginia Tech and West Virginia as his other options.

“When I walked out of there on Saturday, I was like, this might be it. This will probably be it,” Schmoranzer said. “The experience there with the players, they’re very friendly. What stood out to me about them is they want to win. You talk to all these players from all these different schools, but about Pitt, I know they have determination to win another ACC championship and maybe a national championship.”

The 6-foot-4, 285-pound Schmoranzer, who played right tackle this past season in leading North Cross to the Virginia Independent Schools Division II championship, is rated a three-star prospect by recruiting services 247Sports and Rivals.

He is rated the No. 15 player in Virginia for the 2024 recruiting class by Rivals.

“They’re getting a heck of an athlete,” Jones said.

Schmoranzer is the second area player to verbally commit to a Division I school in the last two days.

Lord Botetourt offensive lineman Kesean Anderson announced Thursday on Twitter that he was verbally committed to Ohio.

“I’ve known Kesean for I think a year now. He’s got a great personality and I’m really happy for him that he can play at Ohio University,” Schmoranzer said. “We might be able to see each other up there. Who knows?”

Schmoranzer isn’t only a star on the gridiron for North Cross.

He played on the 2022 state champion boys lacrosse team and has competed in several events in track for the Raiders. He placed sixth in the shot put at this spring’s VISAA Division II outdoor championships after winning the title in the same event at the Blue Ridge Athletic Conference outdoor championships.

Schmoranzer also has run in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes at North Cross, and he holds a personal-best time in the 100 at 13.08 seconds.

“They kind of already know I’m pretty fast,” Schmoranzer said, adding he feels he is faster now at his weight of 285 pounds than last year when he weighed 235. “They told me if I come in I’ll be one of the fastest already on the line.”

Schmoranzer added 50 pounds of muscle moving to the offensive and defensive lines. He initially suited up at linebacker and wide receiver when he arrived at North Cross.

“He’s just an unbelievable athlete,” Jones said.

Schmoranzer was heavily recruited by Virginia Tech and even attended an invite-only camp with offensive line coach Ron Crook on Sunday.

He said he told Crook and Hokies coach Brent Pry on Thursday that he was not committing with the Hokies.

Pry and the Hokies secured a commitment from three-star athlete Noah Jenkins out of Highland Springs on Friday, but lost out on Schmoranzer and Manchester High’s Makai Byerson.

Byerson chose West Virginia.

“I called Coach Crook and I was like, ‘I would have loved to be coached by you, but I couldn’t see myself at Virginia Tech,’” Schmoranzer said.

Schmoranzer is originally from Langenfeld, Germany, which is about 30 minutes north of Cologne. That is the home of former North Cross teammate Hannes Hammer, who recently completed his first season with the Hokies.

“I just think that shows the testament to how important offensive line play is to us,” Jones said of having two offensive linemen commit to ACC schools. “The trenches are where the game is won.”