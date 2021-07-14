For ex-VMI star Okoye, Nigeria's win over U.S. one to savor

"The international game is much different than the NBA game. The NBA is dependent upon talent alone," said Okoye, who lives in Charlotte, North Carolina, in the offseason. "It seems like the [NBA] teams are trying to outscore each other. … With the rules being a little different overseas, you're able to stay in the paint longer [and play defense]. … It's a lot harder for these guys to play one-on-one and attack the basket. … We were very aggressive defensively, and the referees don't call the fouls the same way they do in the NBA.

"It surprised them, how physical we were and how much we scrambled on defense. … And also, we played an amazing game on offense."

Okoye was born in North Carolina, but he is able to play for Nigeria because his parents were born in Nigeria. He has played for the Nigerian national team since 2013.

"I've had a Nigerian passport since I was a baby," he said. "We would go there over Christmas as a kid."

Playing for Nigeria gives him "a feeling of belonging."

"To be able to represent that country, … means a lot to me and my family and my friends," he said.

Nigeria went 2-1 in the Las Vegas exhibitions.