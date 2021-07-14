For ex-VMI star Okoye, Nigeria's win over U.S. one to savor

Stan Okoye was a basketball star at VMI. He plays professionally in Europe. He even represented Nigeria in the Rio Olympics.
Last weekend, Okoye added another highlight to his career: a win over Team USA.
Okoye played for the Nigerian men's national team that stunned Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard and the rest of the U.S. squad 90-87 in a pre-Olympic exhibition in Las Vegas.
Okoye, 30, was not on the Nigerian team that lost to the U.S. by 83 points at the 2012 Olympics, but he did play for the Nigerian team that lost to the U.S. by 44 points in a pre-Olympic exhibition in 2016.
"I just remember that feeling afterwards [in 2016]. It was a feeling I never wanted to feel again," Okoye said Wednesday in a phone interview from Las Vegas. "To go out there and defeat a team like that with Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal — the best players in the world — is a great feeling.
"We know it was only an exhibition game, but it still meant a lot to us because there's a lot of guys that put on a Nigerian jersey in the past and they always wanted to have this victory.
The 6-foot-6 forward/guard had three points and five rebounds in 14 minutes off the bench in Saturday's win over the U.S.
He credits his team's defense for the victory.
"The international game is much different than the NBA game. The NBA is dependent upon talent alone," said Okoye, who lives in Charlotte, North Carolina, in the offseason. "It seems like the [NBA] teams are trying to outscore each other. … With the rules being a little different overseas, you're able to stay in the paint longer [and play defense]. … It's a lot harder for these guys to play one-on-one and attack the basket. … We were very aggressive defensively, and the referees don't call the fouls the same way they do in the NBA.
"It surprised them, how physical we were and how much we scrambled on defense. … And also, we played an amazing game on offense."
Okoye was born in North Carolina, but he is able to play for Nigeria because his parents were born in Nigeria. He has played for the Nigerian national team since 2013.
"I've had a Nigerian passport since I was a baby," he said. "We would go there over Christmas as a kid."
Playing for Nigeria gives him "a feeling of belonging."
"To be able to represent that country, … means a lot to me and my family and my friends," he said.
Nigeria went 2-1 in the Las Vegas exhibitions.
Okoye had four points and three rebounds in 11 minutes a 94-71 win over Argentina on Monday. He had one point in 11 minutes in Tuesday's 108-69 loss to Australia.
Nigeria earned Africa's automatic bid to the Tokyo Olympics by going 3-2 at the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China. Okoye played in that tournament.
Two weeks ago, Okoye reported to Nigeria's pre-Olympic training camp at the Golden State Warriors' former practice facility in Oakland, California. The team was planning to return there Wednesday for a few more practices.
It remains to be seen if Okoye will be heading to Tokyo.
Okoye was part of a 16-man roster for the Las Vegas exhibitions. But only 12 players will be on the Olympic team. Nigeria coach Mike Brown, a Golden State Warriors assistant and former NBA head coach, is expected to name the Olympic roster this weekend.
"You just hope that your performance was enough," Okoye said. "To be able to go there twice would be amazing.
"As a kid, I always wanted to be a part of the Olympics. When I was really young, I didn't know which event I wanted to do. … When I was really young, just watching all those athletes out there competing, standing on the podium, the opening ceremony and then being part of [the Olympics] in 2016 was very special.
"To go back again, I'll be able to enjoy the moment more because the first time, I was almost in awe the whole time."
Okoye has fond memories of the Rio Olympics.
"Our flight over there, we're on the same flight with Venus and Serena Williams," he said. "I got to meet Gabby Douglas. I got to meet [Novak] Djokovic, the tennis player; I got some photos of him as well. Walking around the [Olympic] Village, I saw Usain Bolt.
"Being in Brazil, it's a beautiful country. We got to sightsee a little bit, eat some local food."
This year's Nigerian squad includes NBA players Josh Okogie, Jahlil Okafor, Gabe Vincent, Chimezie Metu, KZ Okpala and Precious Achiuwa.
Okoye was among the Nigerian players who were upset when ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith mispronounced a few players' names on "First Take" on Monday and then said "however the hell you pronounce his name." Smith wound up apologizing not only for those remarks but for comments he made Monday about Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani.
"We've been dealing with comments like that forever," Okoye said. "As a kid, I was made fun of for the way my name was spelled. My middle name is Onyekachukwu. People were butchering my middle name, my last name. A lot of jokes about where I was from."
Okoye played for VMI back when the school belonged to the Big South Conference.
He was named the Big South player of the year as a senior in 2013. He became the first Big South player to have more than 2,000 points, more than 900 rebounds and more than 100 blocked shots in his career. Last summer, he was named to the Big South's all-decade team for 2010-19.
Okoye was part of two winning teams at VMI.
"We had some great times there basketball-wise," Okoye said. "I probably had the most fun in my life playing basketball [at VMI] with those guys."
But being a Black student at VMI was not easy for him.
"I was able to make friends, but I did have some experiences where things were uncomfortable," he said. "I don't really want to double back because I feel like the Institute is making an effort to change the culture there.
"But, for example, I remember when I was a freshman, instead of saying my name, I guess because my name was difficult for them to pronounce, I was called 'Black rat.’ Things like that. Little things that maybe the person didn't think was wrong, but it's very wrong.
"Sometimes feeling like you're singled out more than others just because of the way you look. Different experiences — seeing all the Confederate symbols around campus, … have to re-enact … the Battle of New Market, … those things were tough."
Okoye has played professionally in Italy and Spain in recent years. Next season will mark his fourth straight season playing in Spain.
"Spain is one of those countries I've always wanted to travel to," he said. "To be able to play basketball there and also live there, experience the culture has been a blessing."