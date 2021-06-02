Former Ferrum assistant football coach Bob Brown dies at 83

He had a prosthesis, and used a cane. He sometimes sat in a chair during practice. But he was still able to serve as Ferrum's quarterbacks coach.

"I said [to the players], 'Don't look at how I walk, just listen [to] what I say,' " Brown said that fall.

Ferrum's practice field is on a hill, so then-athletic director Abe Naff got Brown a golf cart so he could get to it.

When Harper succeeded Davis as head coach after the 2010 season, he kept Brown on the staff. Brown eventually shifted to running backs coach.

Rob Grande replaced Harper after the 2015 season, but Brown remained on the staff.

"A mountain of a man," said Grande, now an offensive analyst at Iowa State. "Really taught me a lot.

"He really enjoyed seeing kids grow.

"He found a way to make an impact no matter what limitations he wound up having."

Brown eventually had to use a motorized wheelchair, but he continued to coach.