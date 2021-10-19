Former Ferrum coach Donna Doonan 'pushed us to be better'

Donna Doonan, who was the winningest coach in Ferrum women’s basketball history, has died.

Doonan, who steered the Panthers from 1976 to 2005, died Sunday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at the age of 67 after a battle with colon cancer, the college announced Monday.

“She pushed me to be a better player,” Tocarra Toland, who was known as Tara Toland when she was a Ferrum standout and who is now the women’s basketball coach at NCAA Division II member Allen University in South Carolina, said Tuesday in a phone interview. “She truly loved me as a person and not just as a basketball player.

“She challenged me to step outside my comfort zone. She allowed me to lead. There were several times that I can recall that she would call me to the sideline and ask me, ‘What’s your plan?’ instead of giving me one. That kind of ultimately led to my ability to be a coach.”

Doonan won 335 games in 29 seasons at the helm of the Panthers.

“She was tough, but without her pushing us, we wouldn’t have done as well,” said Christina McBride Nowlin, who was known as Tina McBride when she was a Franklin County High School and Ferrum standout. “I became a better player because of how much she believed in me and how much she pushed me beyond what I felt was able to do.