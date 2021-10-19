Former Ferrum coach Donna Doonan 'pushed us to be better'

Donna Doonan, who was the winningest coach in Ferrum women’s basketball history, has died.
Doonan, who steered the Panthers from 1976 to 2005, died Sunday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at the age of 67 after a battle with colon cancer, the college announced Monday.
“She pushed me to be a better player,” Tocarra Toland, who was known as Tara Toland when she was a Ferrum standout and who is now the women’s basketball coach at NCAA Division II member Allen University in South Carolina, said Tuesday in a phone interview. “She truly loved me as a person and not just as a basketball player.
“She challenged me to step outside my comfort zone. She allowed me to lead. There were several times that I can recall that she would call me to the sideline and ask me, ‘What’s your plan?’ instead of giving me one. That kind of ultimately led to my ability to be a coach.”
Doonan won 335 games in 29 seasons at the helm of the Panthers.
“She was tough, but without her pushing us, we wouldn’t have done as well,” said Christina McBride Nowlin, who was known as Tina McBride when she was a Franklin County High School and Ferrum standout. “I became a better player because of how much she believed in me and how much she pushed me beyond what I felt was able to do.
“Her leadership and her support were huge for me … as a player and in terms of life in general. She would push us to be better.
“When I came to Ferrum, I was not a 3-point shooter. She saw that potential in me and … had me constantly practicing shooting the 3-pointers.”
Doonan was inducted into Ferrum’s hall of fame in 2006.
“A special lady to me,” former Patrick Henry High School and Ferrum standout Tanisha Durham said. “I’ve never seen anybody that worked as hard as she did and truly cared about her players.
“She pushed me each and every day. … Me and her were the first people in the gym, the last people out of the gym.
“She wanted you to work your butt off.”
Durham said she wept when she learned of Doonan’s death.
“She pushed me to be a better person,” Durham said.
Doonan retired from coaching after the 2004-05 season, telling The Roanoke Times that she needed a new challenge. Her team had finished second in the USA South standings that season.
She left for a job with an insurance company in Florida, where she had family.
“It’s time to go on,” Doonan told The Roanoke Times in a 2005 interview. “Twenty-nine years is a long time. It was a good run.
“I needed a change. There were long hours, long bus trips and long weekends.”
In recent years, Doonan owned and operated Sunshine Teachers Insurance in Florida, according to Ferrum.
Ferrum’s first appearance in the NCAA Division III tournament came under Doonan in 1995, when the Panthers won the Dixie Conference (now known as the USA South) tournament.
She was named the Dixie Conference coach of the year the following season.
Doonan was the subject of a player revolt in January 1999, when 10 players boycotted a practice because they were upset with her harsh coaching style. Two days later, eight of the players quit the team and Doonan took a leave of absence to be treated for high blood pressure. Doonan returned for the 1999 Dixie tournament.
“I loved my job for 29 years. I loved the highs and I loved the lows,” Doonan told The Roanoke Times in that 2005 interview.
The Panthers earned a share of the USA South regular-season title in 2002-03, when Dooan was named the USA South coach of the year. Toland, Durham and McBride were the stars of that team.
“When things weren’t going the way I wanted, she … was a shoulder to lean on,” McBride Nowlin said. “She was that coach who had your back.”
The Panthers reached the round of 16 in the Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women national championships in 1982, when they won the AIAW state crown.
That team included current Elon softball coach Kathy Bocock, who later served as one of Doonan’s assistants.
“She cared so much about us as individuals,” said Bocock, who later coached against Doonan when Bocock was the women’s basketball coach at Averett. “She found a way to relate to each one of us.
“When she coached the game, she coached it with such passion and it carried over to us as players.
“I learned so much from her — Xs and Os, how to treat people. … My heart’s literally broken.”
Doonan doubled as the athletic department’s senior woman administrator from 1989 until her retirement.
The late Ferrum athletic director Hank Norton hired the New Jersey native fresh out of Lynchburg College in 1976 to coach the women’s basketball, women’s volleyball, women’s tennis and softball teams. Ferrum eventually hired separate coaches for those sports.
Doonan later doubled as the coach of the men’s tennis team.
She also taught at Ferrum.