Former Radford athlete Nick Mayhugh wins gold in 100 meters at Paralympics

Mayhugh broke the world record in the T37 100 meters at the U.S. Paralympic track and field trials in June with a time of 11.21 seconds in that final.

He eclipsed that time not once but twice Friday.

In the prelims, which were held Friday morning in Tokyo, he set a new world record with a time of 10.97 seconds. He then topped himself in the final, which was held Friday night in Tokyo.

“To try to learn this entire sport in a year and a half is completely insane,” he said Friday, according to the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee. “But I’m here now. And I know I can still run a lot faster and be a lot better, so I’m just excited for that opportunity. I’m going to be here as long as the sport will have me.”

Mayhugh will also run in the 200 meters, the 400 meters and in the 4x100 relay in Tokyo. He entered the Paralympics ranked No. 1 in the world in both the 100 and 200.

“I want to enjoy this [gold medal]. But it’s back to work tomorrow,” said Mayhugh, who grew up in Northern Virginia and now lives in North Carolina.

As a child, Mayhugh always felt some weakness on the left side of his body. He had trouble doing things with his left hand.