Former Radford athlete Nick Mayhugh wins gold in 100 meters at Paralympics

Nick Mayhugh has gone from the Radford University soccer field to the medal stand at the Tokyo Paralympics.
The former Radford soccer player won track-and-field gold in the T37 class of the men’s 100 meters Friday at Tokyo Stadium, breaking his own world record.
The 25-year-old Mayhugh, who is competing in the Paralympics for the first time, won the final with a world-record and Paralympic-record time of 10.95 seconds.
“It’s changed my life,” Mayhugh said of winning gold, according to the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee website.
Mayhugh, who was diagnosed with a mild form of cerebral palsy when he was in the ninth grade, has competed internationally with the U.S. Paralympic soccer team since 2017.
But soccer is not part of the Tokyo Paralympics, so Mayhugh decided in the fall of 2019 to try to make it to Tokyo in track and field.
“Everything I’ve worked for in the last year and a half came down to today and this competition. I finally feel like I’ve proved myself in the world of track and field,” Mayhugh said, according to the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee website. “When I initially got here, no one knew my name, and now when I leave, everybody will know my name.”
The T37 class is for athletes with cerebral palsy who have Mayhugh’s level of coordination.
Mayhugh broke the world record in the T37 100 meters at the U.S. Paralympic track and field trials in June with a time of 11.21 seconds in that final.
He eclipsed that time not once but twice Friday.
In the prelims, which were held Friday morning in Tokyo, he set a new world record with a time of 10.97 seconds. He then topped himself in the final, which was held Friday night in Tokyo.
“To try to learn this entire sport in a year and a half is completely insane,” he said Friday, according to the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee. “But I’m here now. And I know I can still run a lot faster and be a lot better, so I’m just excited for that opportunity. I’m going to be here as long as the sport will have me.”
Mayhugh will also run in the 200 meters, the 400 meters and in the 4x100 relay in Tokyo. He entered the Paralympics ranked No. 1 in the world in both the 100 and 200.
“I want to enjoy this [gold medal]. But it’s back to work tomorrow,” said Mayhugh, who grew up in Northern Virginia and now lives in North Carolina.
As a child, Mayhugh always felt some weakness on the left side of his body. He had trouble doing things with his left hand.
He stayed away from sports like football that involved catching a ball with both hands. But he was able to play soccer, although he used his right foot most of the time.
In 2010, when Mayhugh was in the ninth grade, he suffered a grand mal seizure.
A test revealed a dark mass on the right side his brain. An MRI revealed the mass was a dead space. The dead spot had been causing the weakness on his left side.
A pediatric neurologist eventually determined he had suffered a previously undiagnosed stroke in utero or while being born.
He played soccer for Radford from 2015 to 2018.