Former Radford basketball standout Tyrone Travis dies at 49

"He was undersized for the position we played him at," Bradley said. "He was a very intelligent player; he understood positioning. A lot of times he was one step ahead of the other players on the floor, so he anticipated things well."

Travis still holds the Radford single-game record for blocked shots with seven — a total he achieved not once but twice.

He made the All-Big South second team as a fifth-year senior in the 1993-94 season, when he led Radford in scoring (16.4 ppg) and rebounding (6.3 rpg). He blocked 67 shots that year, which used to be the single-season mark and now occupies the No. 2 spot on the single-season list.

The Maryland native had a "larger than life personality," said Schmall.

"I got to know so many people just from being Tyrone's roommate," Schmall said in a phone interview from California. "He was the guy on campus that everybody knew. … He wanted to go to frat parties. He wanted to hang out and get to know everybody."

"Had a huge, boisterous laugh that was contagious," Burgess said. "Everybody on campus loved Tyrone."

Bradley recalled Travis' sense of humor Monday.