Former Radford basketball standout Tyrone Travis dies at 49

Tyrone Travis, who was a Radford University men's basketball standout in the 1990s, died Sunday at the age of 49.
Radford announced his death Monday.
Travis died at a Florida hospital, according to former Radford teammate and roommate Brian Schmall. Travis was hospitalized after suffering a stroke Dec. 30. He went into cardiac arrest Sunday, said Schmall.
"Very shocked," former teammate and current Harrisonburg High School boys basketball coach Don Burgess said Monday in a phone interview. "This one hurts.
"Tyrone on the court was such a strong … presence, but yet we knew that he was a gentle giant off the court."
Travis battled cancer in recent years and also had had a heart procedure last year, said former Radford coach Ron Bradley.
Travis, who played for the Highlanders from 1989-94, is tied for 12th on the Radford career scoring list with 1,313 points.
"He was a really, really good player," Bradley said in a phone interview from South Carolina. "He could play around the basket, but he could also shoot it."
Even though he was only a 6-foot-7 center/forward, Travis ranks 10th on the Radford career list in rebounds (718) and first in blocked shots (215).
"He was undersized for the position we played him at," Bradley said. "He was a very intelligent player; he understood positioning. A lot of times he was one step ahead of the other players on the floor, so he anticipated things well."
Travis still holds the Radford single-game record for blocked shots with seven — a total he achieved not once but twice.
He made the All-Big South second team as a fifth-year senior in the 1993-94 season, when he led Radford in scoring (16.4 ppg) and rebounding (6.3 rpg). He blocked 67 shots that year, which used to be the single-season mark and now occupies the No. 2 spot on the single-season list.
The Maryland native had a "larger than life personality," said Schmall.
"I got to know so many people just from being Tyrone's roommate," Schmall said in a phone interview from California. "He was the guy on campus that everybody knew. … He wanted to go to frat parties. He wanted to hang out and get to know everybody."
"Had a huge, boisterous laugh that was contagious," Burgess said. "Everybody on campus loved Tyrone."
Bradley recalled Travis' sense of humor Monday.
"We went and played a big game. … It went into overtime or double overtime, and it was a very physical, demanding, grueling game," Bradley said. "We got on the bus afterwards and … we pull off at where we were going to eat. … [Someone] passed out the postgame meal money, and in those days it was $5. And Tyrone Travis said, 'Man, we did all that for $5?’
"After that, every time we had a win on the road, they'd say, 'We did all that for $5?’"
Travis led the Highlanders in rebounding in each of his four seasons.
"He was a very talented guy," Schmall said. "Very instinctive. Super athletic. He always brought a lot of passion and emotion to the game. He always seemed to get everybody fired up."
In addition to playing inside, Travis also played small forward during his career.
"He said he was a point guard trapped in a big man's body," Burgess said with a laugh. "He was very versatile. He could shoot the 3, he could pass it, and then he had that toughness inside."
Radford went just 7-22 in Travis' freshman season (1989-90), but he helped then-coach Oliver Purnell's Highlanders soar to a 22-7 record the following season. Travis averaged 8.8. points and 6.6 rebounds that year, when Radford went 12-2 in Big South play.
Travis missed the 1991-92 season for academic reasons.
He returned to action for the 1992-93 season, when he averaged 11.7 points and helped Bradley's Highlanders go 16-15.
Travis helped the Highlanders go 20-8 overall and 13-5 in Big South play as a fifth-year senior. He had 18 points to help Radford upset LSU.
He played professionally overseas after his college career.
Schmall said Travis later worked as a counselor and teacher for many years at a residential facility for juvenile delinquents. Bradley said he had been on disability in recent years because of his health issues.
Travis is survived by his mother and a daughter.