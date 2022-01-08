Former Radford coach Mike Jones steers UNC Greensboro past VMI

LEXINGTON — Mike Jones won a lot of games in Western Virginia as the men's basketball coach at Radford.

He won another one Saturday, but this time it was as the coach of UNC Greensboro.

Jones steered his new school to a 72-56 win over VMI at Cameron Hall.

Jones, who was a two-time Big South coach of the year at Radford, won a Southern Conference game for the first time in his head-coaching career.

Jones left Radford last April to take the reins at defending SoCon champ UNC Greensboro (9-5, 1-1). He succeeded Wes Miller, who exited UNCG for the Cincinnati job.

"I miss Radford a little bit, but it's a special place, Greensboro," said Jones, who steered Radford to the 2018 NCAA Tournament. "The city is great. They want to win, expect to win and they do a lot to help us have what we need to win. So it's a big-time opportunity."

UNCG was picked only sixth out of 10 teams in the SoCon preseason poll.

"We did lose a lot of talent from last year's team," Jones said. "It's definitely been a building process. But the one thing that was consistent between the two programs is they cared about defending. They had high standards for how they defended and they wanted to win and compete. That's exactly who I am as a person, … so we've been able to make that transition pretty smoothly."

Saturday marked the seventh time this season that the Spartans held a foe under 60 points.

"Our defense has been really good — probably the best … of any team that I've ever had at this point in the season," said Jones, who guided Radford to 174 wins in 10 seasons.

The Keydets (9-7, 2-2) were held under 60 points for just the second time this season.

"They were really physical with us and took us out of a lot of stuff and kind of changed the pace of the game with that three-quarter-court press as well, so we weren't able to play fast," VMI coach Dan Earl said.

The Keydets lost by double digits for the first time this season.

"They were more physical than us," VMI center Jake Stephens said.

The Keydets, who lost their second game of the week, shot a season-low 34.6% from the field. They shot 27.8% from 3-point range (10 of 36).

"It's hard to guard a team that has the kind of scheme that they have," Jones said. "They share it and they have five guys usually on the floor that can shoot the 3.

"Our guys put on their hard hat and I thought they worked really hard to make them shoot the ones that we wanted them to shoot. In other words, no layups and then contest every shot on the perimeter."

Stephens had 22 points but was just 6 of 15 from the field, including 2 of 9 from 3-point range.

The Spartans built a 36-25 halftime cushion and led the entire second half.

"We just came out with low energy," Stephens said. "Everybody just looked tired."

The Spartans outrebounded VMI 40-36. The 6-foot-11 Stephens snared only two rebounds.

"We've been consistently good at [rebounding] all year long," Jones said. "Tonight we felt like we had to do it as team. Stephens is so big and strong that whoever is blocking him out probably is not going to be involved in getting the rebound. … So our guards had to get in there and get some of those rebounds."

The Spartans snared twice as many offensive rebounds (12) as VMI did (six).

"With us missing [outside] shots, it didn't help. Long rebounds — it's a lot harder to rebound those than a short layup," Stephens said.

VMI turned the ball over 15 times to UNCG's two. The visitors had 12 steals.

"Our ball pressure was really good," Jones said.

UNCG junior guard Kobe Langley had 18 points and six rebounds.

Langley and his twin brother Keyshaun verbally committed to Virginia Tech in September 2016, when the twins were high school sophomores and Buzz Williams was the Tech coach. The twins decommitted to Tech when they were high school juniors and wound up signing with UNCG.

Kaleb Hunter had 15 points for the Spartans.

Cal State Bakersfield graduate transfer De'Monte Buckingham had 12 points and nine rebounds for UNCG. Buckingham signed with Radford last year, but he flipped to UNCG after Jones changed schools.

Jones' son Miles, a former Radford High School and Radford University player, scored four points off the bench for UNCG.

VMI guard Kamdyn Curfman had 16 points, 10 rebounds and four 3-pointers.

